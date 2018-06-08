The Trump Economy

With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, voters will have a distinct choice: Elect another food stamps politician like Barack Obama or re-elect jobs creator Donald Trump.

The numbers don't lie. Participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program soared by 70 percent between 2008 and 2012, with nearly 50 million Americans placed on food assistance, The Wall Street Journal reported. That was coupled with high unemployment and anemic gross domestic product growth. The American dream was far out of reach.

In contrast, just 500 days into the Trump administration, nearly 2 million have dropped off food stamp rolls. That's largely because of a strong economy. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta predicts that the GDP will grow by 4.1 percent this year, and the Trump team has created 3 million jobs to date.

To highlight just how robust the job market is, for the first time in history, the U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that there are more job openings than workers available. There are 6.7 million jobs available versus 6.35 million unemployed. This means Americans of all socio-economic backgrounds have greater job choices and the ability to negotiate higher wages and benefits, as well as the freedom to quit jobs they don't like and land somewhere they do -- as opposed to being trapped in poverty, waiting for the next SNAP check to arrive.

So voters need to ask themselves this: Do I want my children to finish college, be self-reliant and find a high-paying job where they can pursue their passions and put their hard-earned skills into practice, or would I prefer my offspring to be financially dependent on me and/or Uncle Sam for years, if not decades, to come?

While you ponder that reality, consider that the nationwide unemployment rate is at a nearly 49-year low, 3.75 percent. And for African-Americans, the jobless rate has plunged to 5.9 percent, down from 6.6 percent in May, with 76,000 blacks joining the workforce in just the past month alone. That's the lowest rate since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping track of the numbers by race in 1972.

Are you tired of winning yet?

So when progressives preach slogans such as "social justice" and "income equality," remind them you can't achieve either without a job. Being placed on food stamps or another welfare program isn't ever going to yield those objectives -- or a shot at the American dream.

A vibrant economy, however, and job opportunities will.

