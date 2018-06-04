'Jungle' Perils for Dems; 'Witch Hunt' Redux; Victory in Iraq; Saddled With Fake News

Good morning, it’s Monday, June 4, 2018. Ninety-five years ago today, a steeplechase rider at Belmont Park, aboard a horse named Sweet Kiss, prevailed in a stirring stretch run to defeat the favorite, a colt named Gimme. It wasn’t sweet for the jockey, however: He had a fatal heart attack in the saddle, and died after crossing the finish line.

“Heart disease,” pronounced track physician John A.H. Voorhees.

It’s a sad story, and an extraordinary one. Over the years, however, it has morphed into something different. On too many websites too count, the death of the jockey has been rendered into myth, one showing that “fake news” is not a recent phenomenon.

I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d first point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Crowded Primaries Could Dash Dems’ California Dreams. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on several Republican-held House districts that initially looked ripe for flipping, but could stay in GOP hands given the state’s “jungle primary” system.

Mueller, Starr and the “Witch Hunt” Narrative. In a column, I spotlight similarities between Republicans’ defense of Donald Trump and Democrats’ defense of Bill Clinton two decades ago.

Trump Lifts the Economic Underdogs. Steve Cortes hails the latest labor report as another example of good news for the president’s policies.

Why the Iraqi Election Was Successful. Douglas Ollivant and Bartle Bull make their case in RealClearLife.

Duke Erodes Liberal Education. Peter Berkowitz examines the controversy surrounding the impending ouster of a public policy/political science professor.

How Governors Can Give All Students “Freshman Year for Free.” In RealClearPolicy, Jeb Bush & Steve Klinsky explain how states can use online tools to help defray tuition costs.

Provocateurs on Campus Distract From Real Free Speech Problems. Also in RCPolicy, Frederick M. Hess & Sofia Gallo urge conservative students not to invite controversial speakers to campus whose primary function is to rattle progressives.

Climate Change Lawsuit Sets Dangerous Precedent. In RealClearEnergy, Tristan R. Brown argues that a suit brought by coastal cities in California against major oil and gas companies could open the door to more frivolous legal action across the industry.

Why Science Seems to Support Acupuncture, Though It Doesn’t. Ross Pomeroy explains in RealClearScience.

* * *

If you type “Belmont Stakes” and “1923” into your search bar on Google, what you should get is the name “Zev.” He was the great racehorse who won the Belmont that year, and the Kentucky Derby, and who then handily defeated Epsom Derby winner Papyrus in an October match race at Belmont Park watched by 50,000 people and carried live on radio. It ensured that Zev would be named Horse of the Year.

Instead what you will get is a Wikipedia page for “Frank Hayes,” a jockey who supposedly died “somewhere in the middle” of a steeplechase race and still managed to win. Another entry, from the Guinness Book of World Records, makes the same absurd claim: “Despite his sudden death, Hayes somehow remained in the saddle long enough for the 20-1 long shot to jump the final fence and cross the finish line in first place, making him the only jockey to ride to victory after his own death.” Others echo this claim, screen after screen -- with some of the clueless posters claiming that Hayes and Sweet Kiss won the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown.

If you Google “Frank Hayes” and Belmont you’ll get hundreds of hits, all of them saying that the jockey was dead before his horse crossed the finish line. This, of course, is utter nonsense. For one thing, a steeplechase has water hazards and jumps; even the dimwits uploading this stuff should know that no horse would even attempt these hazards with a dead jockey on its back, much less win a race.

Hayes’ death at the track really did occur, though, and there are contemporaneous newspaper accounts of it. One of them, in the New York Times, states clearly -- in the headline -- that Hayes collapsed after passing the finish line. It speculates that his heart attack was brought on by the pressure of making weight combined with the excitement of winning his first race.

The Auburn (N.Y.) Citizen cited both those factors as well, and noted that the rider -- Francis Hayes, it called him, not the less formal “Frank” -- was “swaying side to side” as he crossed the finish line “valiantly, but weakly tugging at the bridle.”

The paper reported that Hayes appeared to have been stricken before the last jump. “The lad was game,” it added with great understatement. Sweet Kiss, cantered 100 yards past the finish line but, feeling something amiss, stopped still on the track. “The jockey crumpled in the saddle,” the Citizen reported, “slipped over his mount’s sides, fell face downward, and lay still.”

The point of my note this morning is not to lament that a horse who has been gone for nine decades had more sense than modern Americans who like to publish things they hear on the Internet without bothering to do any of their own research. It’s that newspapers are dying in this country, and I’m wondering how we’ll check even routine facts -- let alone govern ourselves intelligently -- when they are gone.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com