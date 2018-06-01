Archiving Fact Checks; Melania's Privacy; Skills Gap; the Reagan '84 Template

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 1, 2018. On this date in 1996, Bill Clinton aide Rahm Emanuel made a wry and somewhat self-deprecating quip -- self-deprecating in the sense that it poked fun, albeit gently, at President Clinton’s own re-election campaign. And it was on the record, which wouldn’t be the case today.

Emanuel wasn’t mayor of Chicago then, or even yet a member of Congress. He was a talented, often abrasive, West Wing aide in Bill Clinton’s White House where everybody just called him “Rahm.” I’m not saying people didn’t take themselves seriously then or that partisanship didn’t exist. They did, and it did. Yet Emanuel’s bon mot showed that Washington was different 22 years ago. For one thing you could praise members of the other party without being skinned alive by your own side.

I’ll flesh out this anecdote in a moment. First, I’d first point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Stealth Editing & Transparency: Why Archiving Fact Checks Is Vital. Kalev Leetaru explores concerns about news outlets updating/correcting information in stories without flagging those changes, and how that affects fact-check assessments.

Leave. Melania. Alone. Please. A.B. Stoddard admonishes our celebrity-crazed media to give the first lady the privacy -- and respect -- she deserves.

Experts: Bridging Skills Gap Will Boost Old, New Economies. M. Anthony Mills recaps yesterday’s RCP-sponsored event in Milwaukee.

China Has Gotten Inside the Right's Head, and That's Too Bad. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny writes that the more the Chinese economy booms, the less of a threat it is to the U.S.

For SNAP to Work, It Must Emphasize More Work. Also in RCM, Robert Doar urges an employment requirement for food stamps in the Farm Bill.

It's Not About Facebook; It's About the Next Facebook. In RealClearPolicy, Brent Skorup and Jennifer Huddleston Skees call on lawmakers to consider the harmful consequences internet regulation could have on future innovation.

* * *

“Re-live the best years of your lives,” proclaimed a puckish bumper sticker 22 years ago. “Reagan in '96!”

Reagan’s political life was over by then, so that wasn’t possible, but while running for re-election, Bill Clinton gave Americans nostalgic for the Gipper a kind of retrospective. Although he had decried the “greed” of the 1980s while running the first time (and as president he had tried to undo much of Ronald Reagan's conservative legacy) as President Clinton ran again in 1996, he and his advisers hit upon an irresistible truth: The model for successful presidential campaigns was Reagan’s 1984 re-election effort.

The mantra of Reagan's campaign that year was "Morning Again in America.” TV ads projected sunny images of a nation whose future was limitless. The Clinton-Gore '96 brain trust studied it carefully, and in the end decided to consciously mimic it.

“Some of it has just become common sense,” Clinton adviser George Stephanopoulos told me at the time. “But there’s no question that the Reagan example is the model of how to run a good incumbent campaign.”

The Reaganites noticed, too, and inexperienced mixed emotions. On the one hand, they found it flattering. On the other hand, well, wasn’t Clinton a Democrat?

“They're using our entire playbook,” complained former Reagan advance man Jim Pitts. “They’ve even copied our ‘rally squads.’”

This was a reference to the Clinton campaign’s practice of mustering Democratic volunteers as foils at Bob Dole's campaign events. The Reagan campaign did this to the Democrats in 1984.

“They arrive, these 'spontaneous' hecklers, with preprinted signs at speeches that were announced by the Dole people only an hour and a half before,” Pitts said with grudging admiration. “We did it, too.”

Clinton’s camp also copied Reagan’s 1984 campaign by identifying an “issue of the week” or “theme of the day" and trying to keep the president focused on it; by polling public opinion before crafting a response on a subject; and by concentrating his focus in a dozen states deemed key to an Electoral College victory. This last example seems obvious, until you stop and realize that Clinton’s own spouse didn’t stick to that game plan when she ran 20 years later.

Clinton White House aides went so far as to call the Reagan Library in California to obtain tapes of Reagan's foreign trips, along with the preparations. “I won't kid you,” conceded White House political director Doug Sosnik, “we really studied the 1984 campaign looking for what to do.”

Clinton aides were convinced that their boss was best positioned -- and at his Reaganesque best -- when his message was positive and his stance toward the Republicans respectful.

What was problematic for Republicans was that their standard-bearer was trying to evoke Reagan, too. Unfortunately, the acerbic Dole reminded almost no one of the Gipper. Clinton was better at it, and early in 1996 he penned a valentine to Reagan in Vanity Fair magazine about Reagan's favorite room in the White House, saying, "We remember the sunniness of his temperament during eight years in office."

“I guess when we see him take out an axe and start clearing the brush behind the White House,” one Dole aided groused, “we’ll see that the transformation is complete.”

“Actually,” Rahm Emanuel deadpanned, “that’s what we've got him doing for Father’s Day."

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com