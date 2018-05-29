Starbucks and Bias; Higher Ed's Ills; Student Debt; the Real Rosie

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Seventy-five years ago today, the Saturday Evening Post put a famous Norman Rockwell painting on its cover. You may recognize her image, even today, as Rosie the Riveter.

Rockwell’s muse wasn’t, in fact, named Rosie and she never worked as a riveter. Nor was she the only -- or even the first -- Rosie the Riveter. Her actual name was Mary Doyle and she met Rockwell in small-town Vermont, where both of them lived. Miss Doyle was a 19-year-old telephone operator. She had red hair, as did the young woman in Rockwell’s depiction, but those swelling arms and broad shoulders were an enhancement of Norman Rockwell's imagination. They were added as a symbol of American strength -- American female strength.

This nation boasted many Rosie the Riveters, in other words, as we'll see in a moment.

* * *

* * *

By the time Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter” appeared on a popular magazine cover for Memorial Day 1943, that alliterative description -- and the concept of a female workforce fueling America’s war effort -- was well-known in this country.

A hugely popular song, “Rosie the Riveter,” had saturated the radio airwaves in 1942. Produced by songwriters Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb, it is believed to have been inspired by a woman with that actual first name, Rosalind Walter, a patriotic daughter of wealthy parents who had taken a job on an assembly line for F4U Corsair fighter planes. Meanwhile, various other artists were busy illustrating what such a person might look like.

In addition to Norman Rockwell, a Pittsburgh artist named J. Howard Miller created a 1942 poster for the Westinghouse Electric Co., which was staffing its factories with thousands of women. His model was believed to have come from a United Press International photo taken at a Westinghouse plant.

Portrayed in a polka-dotted bandana and a blue jumpsuit, this woman is flexing her (normal-size) biceps under the slogan “We Can Do It.” Some 2,000 posters were produced and then plastered on the walls of Westinghouse plants throughout Pennsylvania and the Midwest.

This incarnation of “Rosie the Riveter” was rediscovered in the 1980s and used as a totem for feminism. But who was the real person in the poster?

For many years, it was believed to be a Michigan woman named Geraldine Hoff, who worked briefly in 1942 as metal presser in a Detroit plant. In 1984, while looking at an issue of Modern Maturity magazine, she saw Miller’s artwork and thought she recognized herself. If so, she was an unlikely war hero. Geraldine was a cello player and when she found out that the young woman she’d replaced on the assembly line had had one of her hands mangled by the machinery, well, Geraldine quit the job. The real story would prove even stranger.

Geraldine Hoff’s long-after-the-fact claim to be the Westinghouse version of “Rosie the Riveter” was accepted uncritically by the media. When Hoff died in December 2010, she was mourned by the warriors of the “Greatest Generation,” by women of all ages, and lionized in the media.

Yet, one lonely scholar, Seton Hall University professor James J. Kimble, found it odd that the claims by Hoff (married name Geraldine Hoff Doyle and no relation to Norman Rockwell’s Mary Doyle) had been so widely accepted at face value. What actual evidence, he wondered, established her as Miller’s model?

None, as it turned out. In an extraordinary example of historical sleuthing, Kimble discovered the woman in the poster. It took him six years, but the real Westinghouse version of Rosie the Riveter was still alive. Her name was Naomi Parker Fraley -- Naomi Parker back in 1942 -- and at 20 years of age, she and her 18-year-old sister, Ada, had responded to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor by going to work in the machine shop at the Alameda Naval Air Station in Northern California.

As Naomi recalled in 2016 -- she was in her mid-90s when historians (and journalists) finally came knocking on her door -- the Parker sisters’ duties included patching airplane wings, running a lathe, and, yes, riveting.

She died earlier this year, grateful that her identity had been restored. But, as always, Rosie the Riveter was looking at the bigger patriotic picture. “The women of this country these days need some icons,” she told People magazine. “If they think I’m one, I’m happy.”

