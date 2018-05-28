Fischer House; Political Animals; Indian Artifact Sting; Flanders Fields

Good morning, it’s Monday, May 28, 2018 -- Memorial Day. In Washington, D.C., the weather wasn’t great this weekend, but anyone from this area -- or from out of town -- who visited the National Mall was greeted with a wall of red poppies honoring the men and women who have died in uniform in the century since World War I.

NPR ran a nice feature about the art project, which used 645,000 synthetic flowers, one for each American soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine killed in an international conflict during the past century. Poppies themselves are an even more universal symbol of the fallen, thanks to a Canadian soldier-poet who died 100 years ago in France. I’ll have a word on this man, John McCrae, in a moment. First, I’d first point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Remembering -- and Aiding -- Families of the Fallen. RealClearDefense editor David Craig, himself a Marine veteran, spotlights a foundation whose good works deserve attention on Memorial Day -- and every day.

Barbarians at the White House Gate. In a column, I consider President Trump’s word of choice in describing MS-13, and the precedent he was following.

Relic and Ruin in the Tribal Desert. Investigative Classics revisits a Los Angeles Times investigation of an elaborate federal sting operation aimed at the illegal trade of American Indian artifacts that ended with three suicides.

* * *

Born in 1872 in Ontario, John McCrae was something of a Renaissance man. By the time World War I broke out, he had gone to medical school in Toronto, served in a British artillery unit during the Boer War, received a graduate degree in pathology at McGill University in Montreal where he later taught classes, opened a thriving private practice, served on the faculty at the University of Vermont’s medical school, and wrote widely regarded medical texts and poetry good enough to be published in literary magazines.

When World War I broke out, McCrae was 42 years old, but he still felt the pull of duty. “I am really rather afraid,” he confided in a letter to his mother, “but more afraid to stay at home with my conscience.”

Commissioned as a surgeon in a Canadian artillery unit in 1915, Maj. McRae was serving behind the lines near the western front when a mortally wounded lieutenant named Alexis Helmer was brought in during the Second Battle of Ypres. Helmer had been a student of McCrae's in Montreal. In his grief, McCrae immediately penned a poem destined to become a classic.

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

“In Flanders Fields” was published later that year in a London magazine. McCrae was promoted during the war to lieutenant colonel, but he did not survive France either. He died of meningitis 1918 in a British field hospital. His poem lives on, although it has had different meanings to ensuing generations. Is it an anti-war poem? Or is it a call to future generations to carry the torch? Or is it simply a poignant reminder of the good people who died doing their duty as they saw it?

It’s all that, and more. It is a reminder of what we owe those who answered the call, most of whom were young and whose sacrifice is borne, and borne bravely, by their kith and kin for many years after they are gone.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com