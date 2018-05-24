Dems and Mueller; Kochs and DACA; Cybersecurity, Part 6; Nuking Goldwater

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 24, 2018. Fifty-four years ago today, presumptive Republican nominee Barry Goldwater enlivened the nation’s political conversation -- and simultaneously undermined his chances of living in the White House -- by ruminating aloud about the possible use of nuclear weapons in Vietnam.

A decorated military transport pilot during World War II, Goldwater was already on record as saying a “defensive war” is hard to win. And in his May 24, 1964 appearance on ABC News’ “Issues and Answers,” moderator Howard K. Smith asked the conservative Arizona senator how he believed the escalating war in Vietnam should be prosecuted.

“There have been several suggestions made,” Goldwater replied. “I don’t think we would use any of them, but defoliation of the forests by low-yield atomic weapons could well be done. When you remove the foliage, you remove the cover. The major supply lines, though, would have to be interdicted where they leave Red China, which is the Red River Valley above North Vietnam -- and there, according to my geography, it would be a difficult task to destroy those basic routes.”

Barry Goldwater’s casual discussion of deploying tactical nukes gave the Johnson campaign the opening it was looking for. Its now-infamous “Daisy Girl” ad aired only briefly in early September, and it neither quoted Goldwater nor mentioned him by name. It merely showed a little girl counting as she picked wildflowers. A male voice picks up the count, but this is a countdown -- to Armageddon. The picture changes to a thermonuclear explosion, as President Johnson’s words are heard:

“These are the stakes. To make a world in which all of God’s children can live. Or to go into the dark. We must love each other -- or die.”

The president had expressed these sentiments in another context, namely an April 17, 1964 Rose Garden reception for American’s newspaper editors. But the implication that the Republican presidential nominee preferred death to love was a low blow, and conservatives responded accordingly. Sen. Thruston B. Morton of Kentucky called the ad and the accompanying Democratic Party talking points “despicable, distasteful acts of cowardice.”

Morton wasn’t alone in his revulsion, and the daisy ad was quickly pulled. But as Johnson aide Jack Valenti later noted, this was a tactical move, too. For one thing, the ad -- and the news coverage it generated -- had already made its point. Secondly, pulling it “showed a certain gallantry.”

But being gallant wasn’t what Johnson and his advisers cared about. “Look, campaigns are jungles,” Valenti said in a 1981 oral history. “And everybody who fights in a campaign understands that you go for the jugular and you do what you think will most persuade the American people to your point of view.”

In that sense, the 1964 campaign wasn’t any different from the 2016 campaign. Then, as now, however, the image-makers can only do so much. The rest is up to the candidates, for better or for worse, and then the voters.

In Goldwater’s case, his inelegant response to Howard K. Smith was not an isolated example.

A year earlier, he was quoted in Newsweek as saying he’d nuke “Chinese supply lines” into North Vietnam, “or maybe shell ’em with the Seventh Fleet.” Only three weeks before his May 24 “Issues and Answers” appearance, Goldwater was asked what he thought of John F. Kennedy’s plan to put a rocket ship on the moon by the end of the decade.

“I don’t want to hit the moon,” he quipped. “I want to lob one into the men’s room of the Kremlin.”

No wonder Dwight Eisenhower once said to him, “Barry, you speak too quick and too loud.” It was a trait Goldwater, a true American original, was quick to concede. “There are words of mine floating around in the air,” he once said, “that I would like to reach up and eat.”

