Dems and the Swamp; Hayden on Information Wars; Rod Rosenstein; In Living Color

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Sixty years ago today, with an assist from NBC President Robert Sarnoff, some Americans television viewers glimpsed something never seen in their living rooms before: a U.S. president in living color.

The segment, which can be seen today because of another technological marvel (YouTube), begins with old black-and-white footage of Dwight Eisenhower’s motorcade approaching NBC’s new Washington radio-television facility.

Although the occasion was ostensibly a dedication ceremony, the presence of a popular president reveals that it was much more. Certainly, Eisenhower thought so. Like most American presidents, Ike was fascinated by new technologies -- and he wanted to see this one for himself.

After his motorcade arrived at the NBC facility, he was brought upstairs to a studio and was seated off-camera as Sarnoff began his big reveal.

“The cameras you see before you are color cameras,” Sarnoff began without fanfare. “They are now transmitting a black-and-white picture. By pressing this button, which I now do, the cameras are transmitting a live color picture.”

Since 1939, when “The Wizard of Oz” used it to such magical effect, Americans had known that color could enhance the viewing experience. Now they could experience it at home.

In the late 1950s, color television sets were something of a luxury. Only about 150,000 of them had been sold by the end of 1957, and they were not cheap. Color capability had been around since the 1920s, but retrofitting it to the small screen had proved a challenge.

A breakthrough came in 1955, when the Raytheon Manufacturing Company introduced a 21-inch set that it sold for $795 (nearly $6,900 in today’s dollars). The networks knew these prices would go down, but to jump-start the process, CBS began offering rebates. My point here is that on May 22, 1958, most Americans couldn’t see Robert Sarnoff or Dwight Eisenhower in color. But everybody knew it was coming.

“I think all of us realize that in these fast-moving times it is highly important that our nation's capital should be attached to every single citizen in this country by the very fastest, best kind of communications,” is how Eisenhower phrased it that day.

“Today, as I came through this building, which will itself make these communications better --more rapid, more comprehensive -- I was completely overwhelmed by the technical complexities and problems that the broadcasting industry has been solving,” the president added. “It is like nothing else so much in my mind as the radar room in a big battleship or some other complex thing that really is entirely beyond my comprehension but is still capable of exciting my wonderment.”

Reading this statement now, I wonder if it was a subtle tip of the cap to Raytheon, a company Eisenhower would have known. When Ike was a five-star U.S. Army general during World War II, Raytheon supplied almost all of the magnetron tubes used in U.S. and British military radar, and various other defense technologies.

In any event, Eisenhower concluded his brief remarks that day by congratulating NBC for its breakthrough, adding, “I congratulate every citizen whose understanding of this nation, of the world, will be made better and fuller by this development.”

Okay, but I can’t help but wondering if Ike would have drawn the line at Twitter.

