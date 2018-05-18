Foreign Policy and Millennials; T-Mobil-Sprint Merger; What's in a Name?

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 18, 2018. On this date 150 years ago, on a patch of Colorado prairie, fully one-fourth of Denver’s population showed up for a ground-breaking ceremony. There was good reason for such an impressive turnout: The project begun that day was necessary for the town’s survival.

The threat had become acute the year before, when the Union Pacific Railroad laid its tracks across Wyoming. The transcontinental railroad had bypassed Denver, which already lacked the amenity of a river, in favor of Cheyenne, 100 miles north.

There’s a scene in “Tombstone” that evokes Denver’s dire situation. After Doc Holliday, played by Val Kilmer, cleans out the poker tables at some desolate bar, he tells his girlfriend, “I calculate that’s the end of this town.” That was Denver’s expected fate after the railroad spurned Colorado for Wyoming. Thomas Durant, a Union Pacific official, described Denver as a town “too dead to bury.” The former territorial governor, John Evans, had expressed similar sentiments. “Colorado without railroads,” Evans said, “is comparatively worthless.”

So what to do? The answer was straightforward enough: raise the money to lay the tracks for a spur northward to Cheyenne. This was easier said than done. Denver in those years had fewer than 5,000 people. And on its own, it wasn’t going to get any larger. As University of Colorado, Denver, historian Thomas Noel has noted, in the decade between 1860 and 1870, the town grew from 4,759 to 4,769 -- a net change of 10 people. “Without the railroad, Denver [today] would just be another of the 500 ghost towns in Colorado,” he said.

The very name of Colorado’s largest city is a testament to the resourcefulness of its founders. Settled by pilgrims from Lawrence, Kansas, it was originally named Montana City. They renamed it Denver in honor of James W. Denver, the territorial governor in Kansas. This was a strategic decision, the hope being that the governor would name it a county seat -- present-day Colorado then being part of the Kansas Territory.

A decade later, city fathers confronted the existential problem presented them by the Union Pacific Railroad. But on November 14, 1867, a local burgher with the Dickensian name of George Francis Train gave a speech calling for the creation of a hometown railroad he called the “Denver Pacific.” Civic leaders pooled their resources, creating the Denver Board of Trade (now the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce), endowing it with $500,000. This amount, around $8 million in today’s currency, was seed money for a railroad line to Cheyenne.

The story of how they raised the rest of the capital was complex and convoluted and eventually required Congress granting the railroads a sweetheart land deal. But there was a Kansas connection, here, too: The Denver Pacific Railway and Telegraph Co., as it came to be known, found a partner in Robert E. Carr. He was president of Kansas Pacific Railway Co., which was actually a division of Union Pacific, and he lived in St. Louis anyway, but we can at least appreciate a railroad executive named Carr.

In any event, the line from Denver to Cheyenne was built, and the ensuing growth was greater than hoped. The city’s population surged to 35,000 by the end of 1870, only six months after the Cheyenne spur was completed. Twenty years later, over 100,000 people called Denver home. By 1908, the city hosted the Democratic National Convention, the first time that had happened in the West. The Democrats nominated William Jennings Bryan that year for the third and final time.

Exactly 100 years later, Denver hosted another Democratic Party convention; this time they did not squander the nomination on a man who couldn’t win. That 2008 nominee had Kansas roots: Barack Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, was born in Wichita, to parents who were also Kansas natives.

In my view, Colorado’s reliance on Kansas at key points is an underappreciated part of its history. Damon Runyon, Colorado’s most famous journalist, achieved fame and fortune in Manhattan, but he was actually born in Manhattan, Kansas.

Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart was another transplanted Kansan. I first met Hart while I was a journalism student at the University of Colorado in the 1970s. By then he’d shortened the family name of Hartpence. The School of Journalism at CU has recently been subsumed into a larger and more ambitious entity called the College of Media, Communication and Information. Its founding dean, Lori Bergen, is a visionary academic with journalism chops and a master’s degree from Kansas State. Yes, she’s also a native of the Sunflower State. As a younger woman she was Miss Kansas, in fact. (A Miss Kansas who impressed judges with a virtuoso violin performance, went on to get a doctorate at Indiana University, earn tenure at Marquette University, and write scholarly books about the media.)

Bergen has already put CU in the middle of the important national conversation about the purpose and influence of the media in the digital age. An added perk -- and this is nothing against Milwaukee -- but she and husband Charlie get to live in Boulder while doing so.

Speaking of Colorado converts, remember the man who sang in the 1970s about how West Virginia was “almost heaven”? That’s fine, but when he spent time in the Rocky Mountains, he pronounced himself “born again.” He liked Colorado so much he gave himself a new name, which is how Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. became John Denver.

Although his lovely songs didn’t bring in as many new people as the railroad did, it was a name-change the town’s original settlers surely would have appreciated.

