Cyber Skills Gap; Fact-Checking a Jest; California Primary; Mother's Day

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 10, 2018, only three days before Mother’s Day. Although venerating motherhood is a tradition that goes back thousands of years, the annual American celebration known as Mother’s Day owes its existence to events that took place simultaneously 110 years ago on this date in Philadelphia and rural West Virginia.

The Philly event was held in the auditorium of Wanamaker’s, the city’s first department store. The West Virginia event was held in Andrews Methodist Church in the railroad town of Grafton. That church is officially designated as the International Mother’s Day Shrine.

The two cities’ Mother’s Day origins were the result of efforts by the same woman, a dutiful daughter named Anna Jarvis. I’ll have her story, as well, as a few of the most memorable political quotes about motherhood, in a moment.

If you have any cynical acquaintances, you might occasionally hear one of these curmudgeons grouse that certain American observances result from the schemes of Hallmark Cards, the florist industry, or some other special interest. I can’t speak for Pie Day (January 23) or Certified Nurses Day (March 19), although I’ll admit that National Shower With a Friend Day (February 5) sounds intriguing. Mother’s Day, however, belongs in an entirely different category. Not only because of the honorees, but because of its provenance.

It begins before the Civil War, which literally split the state of Virginia in two. When the government in Richmond seceded from the Union, a woman in the western part of the commonwealth, Ann Jarvis, literally found herself living in another state, and in a community with divided loyalties.

Mrs. Jarvis’ response was an inspiration. Even before the war, she’d launched Mothers’ Day Work Clubs to address local health needs. When the bloodshed started, she urged the clubs to stay neutral and to provide medical care to both Union and Confederate soldiers -- and give solace to what would later be called “Gold Star” mothers on each side.

Jarvis knew the pain of losing a child. Eight of her 12 children never reached adulthood. One of those who did, however, carried on her work. In 1902, Ann Jarvis was widowed and moved to Philadelphia. When she died, daughter Anna Jarvis vowed to keep her mother’s tradition alive. It was on this date in 1908 that Anna Jarvis organized those Mother’s Day ceremonies in Philadelphia and Grafton.

The movement caught on, and by May 9, 1914, Congress issued a joint declaration, ratified by President Woodrow Wilson, making it official. In his presidential proclamation, Wilson called on government officials and the people of the United States “to display the flag at their homes or other suitable places on the second Sunday in May as a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”

Over the ensuing years other presidents, and other politicians, have weighed in on this most uncontroversial of topics.

In 2002, George W. Bush singled out foster mothers for special thanks, owing to their “love and sacrifice.” The 43rd U.S. president, the son of a former first lady, also made a point of mentioning his own “fabulous mother” on that occasion. Bush also quoted the only other presidential scion to ascend to the commander-in-chief’s job, mentioning John Quincy Adams’ observation that “all that I am my mother made me.”

Abraham Lincoln expressed a similar thought, though Lincoln made actually have been subtly commenting on his mother’s own uncertain parentage.

I’m not sure how familiar former California Assembly Speaker Jesse Unruh was with George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” but in that play, one character has the humorous line: “Gin was mother’s milk to her.” “Big Daddy” Unruh mentioned that same liquid -- breast milk, not gin -- in his infamous formulation, “Money is the mother’s milk of politics.”

Phil Burton, another Democratic Party political boss from California, often invoked mothers, but not milk, while assuring his congressional colleagues that some vote he was asking them to cast would turn out all right. “You’re in your mother’s arms,” Burton would say.

Ah, we are until we’re aren’t. Today we live in a world where childhood death is much rarer than in Ann Jarvis’ time. We expect everyone to grow to adulthood -- and for our mothers to live a long time. But they don’t live forever, as another president reminded us 24 years ago this month.

In a 1994 commencement address at Gallaudet University in Washington, a school for deaf students started by Abraham Lincoln, Bill Clinton praised members of the senior class who had enrolled in the government’s national service program, AmeriCorps. He ended his talk on a more personal note.

“A few days ago, when we celebrated Mother's Day, it was my first Mother's Day without my mother,” Clinton said. “And so, I have been thinking about what I should say to all of you, those of you who are lucky enough still to have your parents, and, perhaps, some of you who do not.”

He continued:

“On graduations, it is important for us to remember that none of us ever achieves anything alone. I dare say as difficult as your lives have been, you are here today not only because of your own courage and your own effort, but because someone loved you and believed in you and helped you along the way. I hope today that you will thank them and love them and, in so doing, remember that all across this country, perhaps our biggest problem is that there are too many children, most of who can hear just fine, who never hear the kind of love and support that every person needs.

“And we must commit ourselves to giving that to those children.”

