GOP's Sigh of Relief; Drug Pricing Disparities; Hispanic Gains; Twain at Princeton

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 9, 2018. This morning’s history allocution will be briefer than normal. That’s due in part to last night’s primary election results but also to another distraction that kept me up late: I was mesmerized by Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, who took a perfect game against the San Diego Padres into the 7th inning. The problem, of course, is that the Nats were playing in California.

I realize that sometimes I’ve promised you a short Morning Note, only to inundate your inbox with a lengthy discourse. It’s a rhetorical trick Mark Twain, who spoke at Princeton University on this date in 1901, often employed. I’m not comparing myself to one of the cleverest men of letters this country ever produced, but I will have an example of his droll wit in a moment.

First, I'd first point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

On May 9, 1901, Mark Twain arrived in Princeton for a talk to the students and faculty of that august institution. I assume, but don’t know for sure, that Woodrow Wilson was present. Wilson at the time was the school’s most prominent professor (he’d later become its president), and archival evidence has been unearthed recently of the two men being photographed together at Princeton the following year. As for Twain, he was famous enough by the turn of the century that both the New York Times and the New York Sun arranged to have a correspondent on the scene.

Twain kicked off the evening by denying, ironically, he was even giving a speech.

“I'm not a lecturer any longer,” he deadpanned. “I reformed long ago, and I… commit this sin only just one time this year, and that is moderate, I think, for a person of my disposition. It is not my purpose to lecture any more as long as I live. I never intend to stand upon a platform any more unless by the request of a sheriff or something like that.”

His humorous talk included needling missionaries for their presumed prudishness, making fun of the German language, a tongue-in-cheek scheme about self-improvement. This proposal came at the beginning: When about to commit a sin, he told the audience, “you should economize.”

Twain suggested that students should get “value” out of their transgressions -- while also endeavoring not to repeat them. “If you commit a sin, sit down and think about it,” he explained. “You must end by making up your mind that you will never commit that sin again. You should go to the next sin and use that in the same way. Now, there are only 368 sins that you can commit, so that if you begin tomorrow and commit all of them, you will be out in a little over a year.”

