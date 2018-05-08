The Blankenship Factor; Fixing the Iran Deal; Rural Schools; Sam Walton's Way

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 8, 2018. On this date in 1950, a 32-year-old businessman named Samuel Moore Walton said his prayers and went to bed in his new home in the small Arkansas town of Bentonville. How small was Bentonville? Fewer than 3,000 souls lived there at the time, and even a native Arkansan would have needed a map to find it.

Yet, in that unlikely venue, what Sam Walton was doing 68 years ago this week was nothing less than redefining retail shopping. A customer wouldn’t have had to be paying close attention to notice it on the morning of May 9, 1950. That day, on the Benton town square, Walton opened what was known then as a “five-and-dime” store. This one was the first to carry the owner’s surname: “Walton’s 5-10” it said on the storefront, and initially the changes in the shopping experience were subtle, as I’ll explain in a moment.

Was Sam Walton nervous on this date in 1950 as he contemplated opening the first store with his name on it? If so, he doesn’t admit to it in his autobiography. He sounds confident. But that makes sense if you knew where he’d already been.

Born in Oklahoma and raised in Missouri, Sam Walton showed star quality early in life -- along with a bent for entrepreneurship. After milking cows in the morning on his family farm, the young boy bottled any excess milk and sold it on his paper route. In junior high school, he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Missouri’s history. In high school, he was student body president, quarterback of the state championship football team, and was named “Most Versatile Boy” in his graduating class.

After college, he joined the U.S. Army during World War II and was mustered out as a captain before embarking on his true calling. His retail empire was built on ideas that seem obvious today: keeping shelves fully stocked, letting customers browse through the aisles themselves, and paying at cash registers located at the front of the store.

His theory for success in his chosen profession was simple, if revolutionary at the time: He treated his business partners like family, his employees like partners, and customers like adults. When Walton opened his first Walmart 12 years after opening the Bentonville five-and-dime, he chose another obscure location: Rogers, Arkansas. He was mocked for thinking that his large stores -- nobody yet called them “big box” stores -- could thrive in small rural towns. When he died 30 years later, his empire had surpassed Sears, Roebuck to become the largest retailer in the country: 1,735 stores in 42 states. Yet his corporate headquarters remained in a Bentonville warehouse and he kept the same hours he always had, despite being one of the world’s richest people.

“This is a man who was at work at 4:30 in the morning, had warmth and charm throughout the day, an interest in his customers, and who treated his associates as persons, not just as clerks and salespeople,” Walter Loeb, a retailing consultant who’d known Walton for a generation, said when “Mr. Sam” passed away in 1992.

Three weeks earlier, Walton had received a visit from George H.W. Bush, who awarded him a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Bush choked up while praising Sam Walton as “an American original” and a shining example of self-made success.

“I think it’s important that all Americans understand that some things are going very, very well in the United States of America,” Bush said. “And one of those things is Walmart.”

