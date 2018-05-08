Did GOP Create Room for Spoiler Blankenship in W.Va.?

President Trump is leading a last-ditch Republican effort to prevent a convicted former coal executive from winning Tuesday's GOP primary in West Virginia and jeopardizing the party’s chances of knocking off incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in the fall.

But even as the president reminds voters to “Remember Alabama” -- evoking the last time a controversial candidate, one whom Trump endorsed, cost the GOP a seat in the upper chamber -- it’s unclear whether voters can be swayed at this point, especially since Republicans may have created the conditions for Don Blankenship to surge in the final stretch of the campaign.

Over the past several months, the other two GOP candidates, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins, have focused on battling each other for the nomination, waging increasingly negative campaigns in debates and on the airwaves. While Blankenship’s entrance into the race raised eyebrows -- he spent a year in federal prison for acts related to the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster that killed 29 people in 2010 -- the other contenders didn’t pay him much public attention.

The Republican establishment eventually got involved in the race. Mountain Families PAC -- a group with ties to national GOP leaders -- formed in late March and has spent more than $1.3 million attacking Blankenship. But by that point Blankenship had already spent millions of his own money on ads promoting his candidacy while Jenkins and Morrisey lobbed shots at each other. On Monday, Morrisey released a digital ad attacking Blankenship for his role in the mine explosion, marking the first time either rival candidate used paid advertising against the former coal baron.

“They just gave him a free pass the entire primary, thinking he wasn’t viable,” one GOP strategist said of the other two opponents.

“At the end of the very negative campaign, sometimes the guy who’s not in the fray can get some life breathed into him simply because he's not getting hit as much, and I think that's what happened here,” said Andy Sere, a strategist for the Jenkins campaign.

With Blankenship surging in late polls, Trump attempted to head him off with the tweet Monday urging support for either of his opponents. Jenkins and Morrisey delighted in the last-minute intervention, with each attempting to paint it as an endorsement of his own campaign rather than simply opposition to Blankenship. At a campaign stop Monday, Jenkins repeatedly said Trump had sent a “clear message” backing his campaign, leaving out that Trump had also cited Morrisey in that tweet.

Blankenship, meanwhile, seized on it as a way to promote his own credentials as an outsider. In a lengthy interview on a local TV station, he said Trump was “misinformed” about the primary, but said West Virginia voters backed Trump’s policies as much as they backed the president personally.

“I’m basically Trumpier than Trump when it comes to those policies, but I’m much more mild-mannered and much more in line in terms of the social issues in West Virginia than even President Trump.”

Blankenship also rejected the comparison between himself and Moore, the Alabama Republican who lost his Senate race after accusations of inappropriate behavior with young women.

“We all really like President Trump’s policies, but we know that he doesn’t get things right. He recommended people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama,” Blankenship said. “My accuser is Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton; it’s not anyone that I’ve damaged. It’s really sad that the pressure on the president and the misinformation and the untruth that he’s been given would cause him to suggest that you vote for two guys that have failed you, because I will not fail you.”

Additionally, Blankenship has loaned $3.5 million to his campaign. In his closing-stretch ads, he painted himself as the political outsider and denigrated GOP leader Mitch McConnell. He also drew criticism for running an ad last week seen as having racist undertones. “Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people,” he says in the spot, which he continues to defend.

Limited public polling makes the outcome of Tuesday’s primary anyone’s guess, and the campaigns are relying on their own internal numbers as well as anecdotal evidence to game things out. Jenkins’ recent internal polling showed all three candidates within five points of one another, with Blankenship narrowly leading Jenkins, and Morrissey in third.

“It's been a pretty negative race, so everyone's favorables get muddied up and it's not always clear,” said Morrissey spokesman Nachama Soloveichik when asked how Blankenship was able to become competitive. “This race has gotten really weird in the past couple of days, so anything could happen. I don't know what else the White House has up its sleeve.”

Democrats have invested heavily in the primary. Duty and Country PAC, an outside group with ties to the national party, has spent nearly $2 million on advertising, most of it aimed at Jenkins and some at Morrisey. Jenkins has argued that this spending is a clear sign that Democrats view him as the most viable opponent for Manchin, and hopes to spin this dynamic into a positive.

“If you think about it strategically, we were spending money to communicate about Morrisey and Jenkins and the Republicans were spending money to communicate about Don Blankenship,” said Mike Plante, a spokesman for the Democratic group. “In terms of defining these candidates, there was no base uncovered.”

Trump’s tweet on Monday urging West Virginia voters to say “no way” to Blankenship and to support either Jenkins or Morrissey was significant, given that had he defied establishment Republican concerns in Alabama by endorsing Roy Moore. But several races over the course of Trump’s tenure have shown the limits of his ability to transfer his support down ballot.

“Everything helps if it's a close race. Obviously, West Virginia voters take what the president has to say about this seriously,” said Sere, referring to Trump’s popularity in the state and the fact that he won every county there in 2016. “If [Trump] gets 10 or 15 percent of Blankenship supporters to think twice ... the more potential it is for that to make a difference.”

While a political neophyte, Blankenship is no stranger to GOP politics in the state, and his history in West Virginia may also help to explain his unlikely rise in the Senate race. Though West Virginia is now a red state, Democrats used to be dominant. Blankenship gave $100,000 to the state Republican Party in 2002 to help build its headquarters, according to a 2015 profile by the Gazette Mail, and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying for local policy initiatives.

“He's given a lot of money to Republican candidates in the past when nobody else would give money to Republican candidates,” said West Virginia GOP Chairwoman Melody Potter, stressing that the state party is neutral in the primaries, and that the other candidates have been “team players” as well.

“Whoever is our nominee, the state party is going to be behind that nominee ... even if that nominee is Don Blankenship,” Potter said. “Sen. Manchin is very vulnerable in this election cycle. He's still going to be hard to beat. We've got our ground game for our nominee, to push them over the finish line in November.”

Caitlin Huey-Burns is a national political reporter for RealClearPolitics. She can be reached at chueyburns@realclearpolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter @CHueyBurns.