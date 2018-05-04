Mueller & the Midterms; More on Fact-Checking; Meeting Willie Mays

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 4, 2018. On this date in 1966, Willie Mays hit the 512th home run of his career. It was a new National League record. The ball went over the right field fence at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. The Giants’ star would hit another 148 homers in his career, before retiring in 1973 at age 42. When he finally hung up his spikes, Mays had been Rookie of the Year, was twice named Most Valuable Player, and played in 24 All-Star games.

He is universally considered one of the greatest all-around players in history, if not the very best. As imposing as his statistics are -- and baseball has always been a game of numbers -- Mays’ genius had to be seen in person to be fully appreciated.

If you grew up in New York in the 1950s, or San Francisco in the 1960s (as I did), going to the ballpark was full of anticipation. Willie Mays was at the heart of it. You’d arrive to see all that green grass amid the concrete city and there he’d be: hitting third in the Giants’ lineup, swaying menacingly in the batters’ box, patrolling center field like a jet pilot, running the bases with unfettered élan.

I’ll have more on this man, and on my boyhood encounter with him, in a moment. First, I’d first point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Mueller Probe Could Boost GOP Midterm Candidates. Party strategists tell Caitlin Huey-Burns that base voters see the investigation as prosecutorial overreach, which could benefit candidates echoing President Trump’s “witch hunt” rhetoric.

Fact-Checking: A Business or a Public Service? Kalev Leetaru discusses issues of transparency and method sharing with PolitiFact’s Angie Holan.

Black America, Face the Facts on Illegal Immigration. Bishop Aubrey Shines writes that African-Americans are being taught to recoil from Donald Trump’s stance on this issue while ignoring the adverse impact it is having on their communities.

The FAA Must Catch Up to the Digital Age. In RealClearPolicy, Jonathan Riches argues that outdated regulations are preventing "sharing economy" technologies from transforming the aviation industry for the better.

How Alan Shepard Became the First American in Space. In RealClearHistory, Richard Brownell revisits how Shepard was chosen from the Mercury Seven astronauts -- and why he was a somewhat unpopular choice among his colleagues.

Handicapping the Kentucky Derby. In RealClearLife, Evan Bleier shares inside tips from Alan Nash.

* * *

The home run record Mays broke on May 4, 1966 had been set by another Giants’ star named Mel Ott. Invoked mainly as a crossword puzzle answer answer these days, the left-handed-hitting Ott was a phenom in his era, breaking into the big leagues at 17 when organized baseball’s firmament was ruled by Babe Ruth.

That 1966 season was evidence that great pitching can overcome great hitting. San Francisco’s lineup was loaded with sluggers. Mays would hit 37 homers that year, and Willie McCovey, the man hitting behind him, would hit 36. Third baseman Jim Ray Hart socked 33 dingers, while catcher Tom Haller added 27 of his own. Meanwhile, the Giants’ main rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, had no player who hit even 25 home runs.

It was the Dodgers who would win the National League pennant, however, besting the Giants by a game-and-a-half. Los Angeles had the Big Three: Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, and Claude Osteen -- pitchers who could quiet even the loudest bats. But it was against one of them that Mays broke the record. On May 4, 1966, Osteen had pitched 96 consecutive innings without anyone taking him deep, and in Mays’ first two plate appearances that day, the stylish lefty had struck Willie out both times.

Then, in the fifth inning, Osteen made a mistake, trying to sneak a first-pitch fastball by Mays on the outside corner. It caught too much of the plate, and Mays nailed it.

By the time he left the Giants to play his last two seasons with the New York Mets, Mays had hit 660 homers, trailing only the great Babe Ruth. Before he retired, Mays would be passed by Hank Aaron, who then surpassed Ruth. Leaving aside the steroid era (led by Mays’ godson Barry Bonds), some of us thought even then that Mays was a better power hitter than Aaron.

How did we arrive at that conclusion? Well, Mays lost two years in his prime to military service during the Korean War, which Aaron did not. Mays also played in wind-swept Candlestick Park, which ended up altering his swing -- it was no coincidence that homer No. 512 was to right field -- while “Hammerin’ Hank” was plying his trade in a ballpark so friendly to hitters it was called “the Launching Pad.”

That’s the kind of things loyal fans tell each other, anyway. Red Sox fans made similar arguments about Ted Williams while comparing him to Mickey Mantle -- and to The Babe. Maybe it’s all hokum. But I make no apologies for being a Willie Mays partisan. I come by it honestly. I inherited it from my dad.

The facts of this story I’m about to relate come from my father. I was too young to remember them. I couldn’t have told you if it took place in Seal Stadium, where Joe DiMaggio once lit up the field, or in newly build Candlestick Part. But my father has a good memory and was a pretty fair newspaper reporter in his heyday, so I tend to bank on what he says. I re-checked these details with him only last night.

When he took me to a Giants game when I was a little kid, we overheard a few fans criticizing Mays. Perhaps they compared him unfavorably to DiMaggio, a man as remote to a little boy back then as Ulysses S. Grant. But Willie Mays? How could anyone say anything bad about him? This was sacrilege, a view I expressed aloud. Hearing my lament, a man seated in the row ahead turned around to look at us.

“I’m Matt Carberry, sheriff of San Francisco,” the man said to my father.

“I know who you are, Mr. Carberry,” Dad replied.

Looking at me, Carberry, who knew Mays, said, “Would he like to meet Willie?”

As Lou Cannon recalled last night, “He might as well have asked if you wanted to meet God.”

So the sheriff took me down to the dugout, something unlikely to happen just before a major league game today. Trained to be respectful, I put out my hand for Mays to shake, which he did, adding a smile and some friendly words.

Riding home in the car afterward, I was uncharacteristically quiet, and remained so when we arrived at the house. I only spoke when my mother told me perfunctorily to wash up for dinner.

“Are you kidding?” I said, casting an incredulous look at my mother while contemplating the hand that had touched Willie Mays. “I’m never washing this hand again in my life!”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com