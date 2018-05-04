Don't Miss the Presidential Forest Fire for the Trees

The Trump show was particularly spectacular this week -- the expression on Dr. Harold Bornstein’s face as he looked into the camera and said he felt “raped” by the seizure of the president’s medical records from his office; Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ stony visage as she conceded a presidential lie; and a president hosting religious leaders in the sparking sun of the Rose Garden hours after admitting he paid off Stormy the porn star.

You had to see it to believe it, but no one wants to believe any of it, and President Trump is counting on the fact that a sturdy percentage of the country simply won’t. After all, it took Sean Hannity’s breath away when Rudy Giuliani set off his strategic explosion Wednesday night by declaring that hey, yes, the president had indeed paid back attorney Michael Cohen for hush money to Stephanie Clifford, but don’t worry -- it wasn’t campaign related. The Fox News host, trying to steer the conversation back to the evils of the Democrats and the infamous dossier, couldn’t keep America’s Mayor on script. Giuliani was intent on making clear the president’s personal attorney had cleaned up the Stormy Daniels mess with personal funds and no campaign finance laws were violated.

The seedy stunner came as a surprise to everyone on the president’s legal team and communications team, as Giuliani and Trump had hatched their scheme in secret. Basking in his legal genius, Giuliani took another lap on “Fox and Friends,” saying -- in so many words -- that Trump and Cohen actually likely did break the law. “Imagine if that came out on October 15, 2016, in the middle of the, you know, the last debate with Hillary Clinton. ... Cohen didn’t even ask. Cohen made it go away. He did his job,” said Trump’s newest lawyer. Translation: Yes, the $130,000 payment (even if a loan) was well over the legal $2,700 limit and essentially an in-kind contribution designed to impact the election.

Rudy made another startling, and unhelpful, declaration: that Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey because he wouldn’t publicly confirm the president wasn’t under investigation, which left some questioning whether Giuliani had described Trump obstructing justice -- something Rudy was laughing off the day before.

It was plain to see that Giuliani was having a ball, chuckling when a reporter asked him if his bombshell would get him fired. On the curvy couch with the “Fox and Friends” hosts, the former mayor even gave himself a quick promotion, announcing a national security development on live television -- which the White House later denied because North Korea has not yet released the three American prisoners Giuliani announced were coming home.

When Comey took issue with Rudy’s description of the raid on Cohen’s properties as “stormtroopers coming in and breaking down his apartment, and breaking down his office” – saying he evoked the Nazis and defending the FBI agents involved -- Giuliani called Comey a “sensitive little baby.”

Adolescent behavior is clearly a requirement in the Trump administration -- the Atlantic reported that staffers for Scott Pruitt, the Secretary of Ethical Dumpster Fires now facing 11 federal investigations, have irritated the White House by circulating negative stories about Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in hopes of “taking the heat off of Pruitt.”

Speaking of shady ethics, there was more news Thursday that Jared Kushner made yet another mistake on a financial disclosure form, this one concerning the loan for two of his Brooklyn buildings, marking the 40th time he has had to update his records. Oopsie.

And all of that was just on the National Day of Prayer.

Because the maelstrom is so brain-melting, it’s hard to remember reports from Monday that Chief of Staff John Kelly has called Trump “an idiot” and months ago had to talk him out of withdrawing troops from South Korea. Now reports have surfaced that Corey Lewandowski – yes, Corey -- could be given an official role that acknowledges the president is now his own chief of staff. The New York Times reported Trump is dangling Kelly until the top aide himself decides to depart, because Trump concluded Kelly hides things from him and “has not been forthcoming about the pasts of some staff members, who either opposed [Trump] during the 2016 presidential primaries or had connections to the Bush family.”

Wait, don’t hang up. There’s more. The White House’s response to Bornstein’s account this week that Trump sent his body guard -- Keith Schiller -- and two other men to “raid” his office and seize the president’s medical files, and also that Trump had dictated Bornstein’s medical assessment during the 2016 campaign and that the physician had signed it, was essentially a shrug. Sanders said it was “standard operating procedure” for three employees who don’t work on the White House medical staff to barge in and remove records from a physician’s office. More consequential is that Trump -- who attacked Clinton for her lack of stamina and questioned her health repeatedly -- wrote a BS letter saying he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Fiction, fantasy, falsehoods -- whatever it takes.

Friday morning the president was focused on facts, denying he changed his story on Stormy Daniels and stating -- falsely -- that Rudy had only started on the job “yesterday” and that he “will get his facts straight.” Ironically Cohen had told Donny Deutsch of MSNBC just hours earlier that Giuliani “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Nobody knows what the president or Giuliani is talking about. That could be a problem when special counsel Robert Mueller is negotiating with the latter in the days and weeks to come.

And even some voices in the supportive media are taking issue with the cliff the president is so willingly teetering on. Laura Ingraham said on her Fox News program immediately following Rudy’s performance that the admission was “a problem.” Neil Cavuto took four minutes on his Fox Business show Thursday, accompanied by numerous graphics and pictures, to pointedly criticize the president’s own fake news, ending by stating this has all become Trump’s “swamp” and “stink.”

The Wall Street Journal wrote, “Mr. Trump is compiling a record that increases the likelihood that few will believe him during a genuine crisis – say, a dispute over speaking with special counsel Robert Mueller or a nuclear showdown with Kim Jong Un. Mr. Trump should worry that Americans will stop believing anything he says.”

If they’re listening, perhaps Trump and Rudy should consider turning the clown car around.