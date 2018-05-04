Black America, Face the Facts on Illegal Immigration

“The number of immigrants added to the labor force every year is of a magnitude not seen in this country for over a century,” one American president wrote. And Donald Trump has been branded a racist and fear-monger for similar remarks.

But the words above came from a different president — Barack Obama, in his book “The Audacity of Hope.” Appealing to America’s working class, he went on: “If this huge influx of mostly low-skill workers provides some benefits to the economy as a whole — especially by keeping our workforce young, it also threatens to depress further the wages of blue-collar Americans and put strains on an already overburdened safety net.”

Today, the mainstream media and the left excoriate Trump for warning about the caravan of would-be illegal immigrants that made its way through Mexico to America’s southern border. But back then Obama could say, with nary a whisper of protest, “Not all your fears are irrational” in regard to illegals crossing that border. And he wasn’t wrong. But black America is being taught instead to fear Trump while ignoring the adverse impact that illegal immigration has visited on our communities.

I often hear anger, embarrassment and frustration, especially from black audiences, when they first encounter the facts on this issue. Anger over how long they had been led astray; embarrassment for having echoed those false narratives; and frustration that nobody seems willing to report the facts.

The facts include these: Illegals constitute 5 percent of federal murder convictions, 30 percent of federal kidnapping convictions and 18 percent of federal drug trafficking convictions in this country.

Many blacks and liberal whites who take in these numbers begin to realize the unfair playing field which they have willingly, albeit ignorantly, helped to create by supporting candidates that carve out entire states or cities to hide and protect those that are in the United States illegally.

Blacks are being adversely impacted by the failed policies of the men and women that they have unwisely elected. Often, instead of hearing the clarion call of Dr. Martin Luther King to never judge an individual by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, they continue to elect individuals whose only interest is to keep them on the plantation called ignorance, while they cloak themselves in the garments of emancipators.

Lastly, I appeal to every American who happens to be white: Please stop being afraid to speak the truth concerning the issues that are destroying all of us as Americans. This is what those in my family — and I assume in yours — have fought wars for. Let not their sacrifice be undone because of political correctness and soft bigotry.