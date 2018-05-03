Senate Litmus Test; Run, Kasich, Run; Good Fact Checks; the Ride of His Life

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 3, 2018. Two days from now the fair city of Louisville will host the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. The field is large, as is typical these days, with an unusually large number of legitimate contenders.

I haven’t picked a horse yet, but this morning my mind is on the Derby run on this date in 1986. Not so much because of the horses, but because of the riders -- one in particular -- and a trainer.

The field that year included three very talented colts (Snow Chief, Broad Brush, and Groovy) as well as a phony favorite named Badger Land. But the horse that drew post position No. 1 was intriguing. His name was Ferdinand and he’d been racing in California for 73-year-old trainer Charlie Whittingham. “The Bald Eagle,” as he was known, had never trained a Derby winner, and his rangy horse Ferdinand hadn’t come close to beating Snow Chief in their California prep races. Ferdinand’s rider, meanwhile, was no spring chicken, either. He was 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker, a racing legend already in the Hall of Fame, whose best days were believed to be behind him.

Moments before the race, sports broadcaster Al Michaels noticed the tote board. “Ferdinand at 17-1,” he quipped. “A few years back you couldn’t get 17-1 with Shoemaker if he were riding Mr. Ed.”

But that's why they run the races, as we'll recall in a moment.

They’re both gone now: trainer Charlie Whittingham and Bill Shoemaker (as well as their racehorse Ferdinand). But 32 years ago on the first Saturday in May, “Shoe” and “The Bald Eagle” were an inspiration to middle-aged -- and older -- Americans everywhere. Shoe had been in the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle three times before, and should have had a fourth victory; Whittingham, despite spending a lifetime at the racetrack, had never won the Derby.

The trainer had wanted to be a jockey, but he grew to be too big. Shoemaker nearly wasn’t big enough. His name was never Willie, although that’s what he was called for the first two decades of his career. The name seemed to fit because he was so small -- even for a jockey. Born on August 19, 1931, in West Texas, he weighed less than 40 ounces and was only 10-and-a-half inches long. The family’s doctor wasn’t sure he’d live through the night, but his parents took him home. The boy lived, his parents divorced, and Bill moved with his father to Los Angeles. Like most race riders, young Shoemaker was an exceptional athlete despite his diminutive size. He had strong hands, fast reflexes -- and was fearless -- traits that led him first to the boxing ring, where he won local championships in Golden Gloves competitions while fighting in the under-105-pound class, and later to the track.

While mucking out stables on a thoroughbred ranch as a teenager, Shoemaker saw his true calling. He began as an exercise rider at Northern California tracks and was given his first professional ride on March 19, 1949. He rode his first winner that April in a six-furlong claiming race at Golden Gate Fields aboard a chestnut filly named Shafter V.

There would be many more winners to come -- 218 that year alone, and a stunning total of 8,833 before he retired. At 4-foot-11 and only 96 pounds, Shoemaker didn’t have to struggle to make weight, as most riders did, and those powerful hands he’d used in the boxing ring became legendary as he guided 1,500-pound thoroughbreds around tracks all over the world.

Shoe was a fan favorite, partly because he eschewed the whip more than most, and also because of his dignified nature. He won his first Derby aboard Swaps in 1955 and would have won again two years later aboard Gallant Man if he’d not misjudged the finish line and stood up in the irons prematurely.

By May 3, 1986, he’d taken several nasty spills and the reflexes were fading, but that day he rode flawlessly. The No. 1 hole is a difficult post position in a large field at Churchill Downs and Ferdinand was pinched coming out of the gate and then bumped hard passing the first turn. Shoe bided his time, not panicking, as he found himself in last place, 24 lengths from the lead, at the half-mile point.

But Groovy, who would go on to become America’s stop sprinter, had taken Snow Chief and the others out way too fast. And as the horses up front faded, Shoemaker patiently guiding the stretch-running Ferdinand through the pack until he saw an opening on the rail. He steered his horse through it and the big colt shot to the lead, winning by two-and-a-half lengths.

“What a feeling!” he proclaimed. “I was half in shock.”

Actually, he’d had a premonition about the race. A month before the 112th Kentucky Derby, 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus had stunned the world of golf by winning The Masters. The lesson wasn’t lost on Shoemaker or Whittingham.

“This might be the year for old-timers,” the famed jockey told a writer for the Los Angeles Times days before the race. “If Nicklaus can win the Masters, I can win the Derby.” And he did.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com