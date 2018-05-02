W.Va. Senate Debate; Sinclair-Tribune; Broward School Violence; Irish Uprising

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 2, 2018. On this date 102 years ago, The Washington Post published an editorial intended to dissuade Great Britain from a vengeful course of action -- one, the Post argued, that would be neither humane nor in the Brits’ own interest.

The topic was Ireland and how to respond to what became known as the Easter Rising, or, rather, how not to respond. Specifically, the Post warned the British not to execute the leaders of the Easter week rebellion, which British troops suppressed in six days of heavy fighting in the heart of Dublin.

“The uprising, abortive as it proved to be, is nevertheless a reminder that the Irish question remains to be settled,” the Post editors wrote. “If the British government has not entirely lost its balance, it will not make fierce reprisals in Ireland, but will deal tolerantly even with the ringleaders of the insurrection.”

This prescient warning went unheeded, and in some ways Britain and Northern Ireland would pay for that mistake for the better part of a century. When the Irish and the British sought, finally, to forge a lasting peace, they came to America’s capital, just a few blocks away from the Washington Post -- to the White House -- to cement their intentions.

On April 24, 1916 -- Easter Monday -- the military council of the Irish Republican Brotherhood, declaring itself the “Provisional Government of the Irish Republic,” proclaimed Ireland’s independence from the United Kingdom.

Modeled after a similar proclamation prepared in 1803 by Irish nationalist Robert Emmet, the document was read aloud outside the General Post Office on O’Connell Street by Patrick Pearse. The Easter Rising had begun.

The parallels between the American Revolution and the Irish rebellions in 1798, 1803, and 1916 were easy for many Americans to see, especially those of Irish ancestry. As Notre Dame professor Robert Schmuhl explains in his excellent book on the Easter Rising -- and America’s role in it -- five of the seven signatories to the 1916 proclamation had spent time in the United States. Thomas J. Clarke, the first signatory to that document, was a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Yet, it’s also easy to understand how treacherous the Easter Rising seemed to the British, which was engaged in a horrendous war of attrition with Germany, especially since the Irish nationalists had used the outbreak of World War I to plan the rebellion -- and had actively conspired with Germany. Two German ships, one a submarine, laden with weapons had been sent to Ireland. (They were interdicted by the Royal Navy.)

Opposition to the rebels wasn’t confined to the British or to Irish unionists, either. On the streets of Dublin, sentiment was divided, and some of those most harshly opposed to the Sinn Féiners were women, especially wives whose husbands were fighting on the Continent in the British Army. “They all ought to be shot,” some of these women told newspaper reporters.

That turned out to be more than a figure of speech, as The Washington Post and numerous Irish politicians warned. When the leaders were put before firing squads only days after the Rising was put down, public opinion turned fiercely against Britain.

Part of the problem was the capriciousness of martial law. Thousands of suspected Sinn Fein activists were arrested, most of whom had nothing to do with the rebellion. Most of them were subsequently released without trial, but the damage had been done. As for the condemned men, their treatment engendered a backlash of sympathy.

The seven signatories to the proclamation were all summarily executed without anything resembling a trial. In addition to Pearse and Clarke, they were Seán Mac Diarmada, Thomas MacDonagh, Éamonn Ceannt, James Connolly, and Joseph Plunkett. Connolly, who had been wounded in the fighting, was shot while sitting in a chair.

The “trials” were held in secret with the men never having access to lawyers, the verdicts carried out within days or hours. Some of the condemned men were never allowed speak to their loved ones again.

One of them, Willie Pearse, was Patrick Pearse’s younger brother. Willie asked to see his brother one last time. This request was granted, but while he was being escorted to the prison where his brother was being held, Patrick was executed. The following day, May 4, Willie faced his own firing squad.

In the end, 15 Irish rebels were shot in Dublin, and one, Roger Casement, was hanged on British soil. Dozens more, including New York City native Éamon de Valera, were sentenced to prison.

The fighting resumed after World War I ended, however, and by 1922 Dublin was the capital of a new nation, the Irish Republic, with de Valera as its first president.

The new country comprised 26 of Ireland’s 32 counties, which of course has been a festering source of discord ever since. Violence erupted in the north in 1969 and continued for decades.

A ceasefire came, eventually, with help from America.

In 1963, de Valera felt secure enough in the pro-Irish sympathies of an Irish-American U.S. president to tell John F. Kennedy that getting the British to heed Ireland’s grievances “means letting them know that you are willing to throw an occasional bomb into one of their lorries.”

By the time Bill Clinton was president, no political leader from the Republic of Ireland would dare talk that way, even in private, to an American leader. The real solution, if the U.S. was going to be involved, would entail diplomacy, not terrorism or armed struggle. This way forward was described best by Irish author Tim Pat Coogan.

“Given American support, Ireland and England could be at peace,” he wrote in 1994. “Ireland and England are both mother countries. There is a time in life when parents look to their children for support. That time is now.”

And so it came to pass. In that spirit, the White House Historical Association is hosting a day-long symposium tomorrow in conjunction with the Irish and British embassies. Titled “The United Kingdom and Ireland in the White House: A Conversation on Historical Perspectives,” the subject matter is not primarily about armed conflict a century ago, but rather the longstanding cooperation of three nations that are, as Tim Pat Coogan suggested, part of the same family tree.

