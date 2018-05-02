W.Va. Senate Candidates Spar in Rancorous GOP Debate

The bitter Senate Republican primary in West Virginia spilled onto the national stage Tuesday night, with the three candidates trading attacks and each attempting to showcase himself as the biggest supporter of President Trump in a debate hosted by Fox News.

Rep. Evan Jenkins, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former coal baron Don Blankenship are vying in the May 8 primary to take on incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin.

All three candidates were questioned about their potential weaknesses. Morrisey, asked about his past as a lobbyist, said he is the only "proven conservative" in the race and that he had "gone after Washington" harder than his opponents. Jenkins, a former Democrat who switched parties in 2013, noted that Trump and Ronald Reagan were former Democrats, and that West Virginians put values over party registration. Blankenship, who recently served prison time for conspiring to violate safety standards in a 2010 explosion that killed 29 miners, denied responsibility and blamed the government for the disaster, calling the case against him a "fake prosecution."

Republicans view Manchin’s seat as one of their best pickup opportunities this cycle -- Trump won the Moutain State by more than 40 points in 2016. But the nastiness of the GOP race has concerned the national party, which is particularly worried about the candidacy of Blankenship, whom many Washington Republicans believe would lose to Manchin. A super PAC with ties to the national GOP has been spending heavily on advertisements attacking the upstart.

Blankenship continued his aggressive and controversial attacks against Mitch McConnell, saying the majority leader "has to go to drain the swamp." He attempted to wear a "Ditch Mitch" hat to the debate, though Fox News said it did not permit props. Earlier Tuesday, he released an ad calling the Kentucky senator "cocaine Mitch," citing a 2014 article claiming a shipping company owned by McConnell's father-in-law was implicated in drug smuggling.

Blankenship also came under fire last month for referring to the father of McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, as a "Chinaperson." He defended the language Tuesday.

"The idea that calling someone a 'Chinaperson' -- I mean, I'm an American person," Blankenship said. "I don’t see this insinuation by the press there's something racist about saying 'a Chinaperson.’ Some people are Korea-persons and some of them are Africa-persons. It’s not any slander."

All three candidates were asked whether they would support McConnell retaining his post as Senate majority leader. Blankenship jokingly hid behind his lectern, but neither Morrisey nor Jenkins would commit to backing the longtime senator, instead saying they would make that determination after the election. Jenkins, however, said McConnell deserved "a debt of gratitude" for holding a Supreme Court seat open through the 2016 election, which was eventually filled by Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Jenkins and Morrisey doubled down on their strategy of not engaging with or attacking Blankenship, instead taking aim at each other. A Fox News poll last week showed Jenkins with a narrow lead in the race, while a second poll showed Morrisey with a slight edge. A Democratic super PAC with ties to the national party has been spending heavily against Jenkins and, to a lesser degree, against Morrisey.

Morrisey continually referred to himself as the only “proven conservative” in the race, and attacked Jenkins over his Democratic past. The congressman in turn called Morrisey a carpetbagger, pointing out that he previously ran for Congress in New Jersey and only moved to West Virginia in recent years.

Jenkins also pointed out that Morrisey endorsed him for office years ago, to which Morrisey responded, "I didn't know at the time that you were willing to lie so much."

Jenkins then pressed Morrisey on whether he voted for Trump in the presidential primary; the attorney general responded, "I support the president."