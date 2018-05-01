Montana Senate Race; Cybersecurity Podcast 2; Facebook Scandal; JFK, Frost & Camelot

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 1, 2018. On this date 57 years ago, the Kennedy White House hosted an invitation-only soiree called simply “An Evening With Robert Frost.”

The event took place in the State Department auditorium, where John F. Kennedy held many of his press conferences, for the simple reason that in the 1960s Washington had few suitable public venues for formal events. Three years earlier, Congress had passed legislation, signed by President Eisenhower, to fund and construct a “National Culture Center.”

By the time it opened in 1971, it would be called the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but that was 10 years in the future, after assassins had robbed America of a president, and his brother, as well Martin Luther King Jr. Little wonder, then, that Jacqueline Kennedy would look back on this time and think of the glorious days epitomized by the mythical time and place called “Camelot.”

“Camelot,” the enduring Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe Broadway musical, opened at the Majestic Theatre seven weeks before John F. Kennedy’s inauguration. It would run until early 1963, the year of JFK’s death. Starring Julie Andrews as Queen Guinevere, Richard Burton as King Arthur, and Robert Goulet as Sir Lancelot, “Camelot” tells of how the mythical kingdom in the British Isles began with gaiety and promise only to end in death and tragedy.

Although it’s easy to see how Jacqueline Kennedy would see a parallel between Camelot and the sudden end of her family’s storied Thousand Days in the White House, it was probably an exaggeration to say President Kennedy liked that kind of music, or even knew the songs. But Jackie Kennedy’s love of the arts was genuine, and her husband’s Cabinet included cultured Americans only too happy to showcase the world’s great artists to a receptive public. The formal name of the “Evening With…” series that began 57 years ago tonight was the “President’s Cabinet Artist Series.”

Among those Cabinet officials were Secretary of the Treasury C. Douglas Dillon, who’d been Dwight Eisenhower’s ambassador to France, and Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall and his wife, Lee. It was Udall who officially co-hosted the May 1, 1961 program with Robert Frost -- after serving a glass of sherry to the famous 87-year-old poet in the secretary's private dining room.

Neither the president nor the first lady were present for the first “Evening With…” event, but Frost, the New England poet who’d recited at the Kennedy inauguration, apparently didn’t mind. Frost was always willing to perform at the drop of a hat -- in this case literally. In a book about Stewart and Lee Udall’s contribution to the arts, former Udall aide L. Boyd Finch re-creates the scene as the poet approached the stage:

“Frost was wearing a tuxedo that in the strong light appeared to be green with mold, and he carried a grey fedora. He needed a place to leave the hat, but none was immediately evident. Lining the hall were enclosed telephone booths reserved for the media covering Kennedy press conferences, each marked with a name. New York Times, Associated Press, Tass, Reuters, Washington Post, and so forth. Frost read the names aloud as he passed, then abruptly turned and walked back to the booth of Tass, the Soviet press agency. Placing his hat on the seat inside, he brightly remarked to me, ‘It ought to be safe here.’”

After the tragedy in Dallas, the Cabinet gradually changed, and the impetus behind the artist series dissipated. Attempts were made to keep it going under JFK's successor, and for a while those efforts succeeded. But those magical evenings eventually ran aground on shoals of bad news from Southeast Asia.

A decade later, as he contemplated the hope of the Thousand Days, Stewart Udall penned a poem titled “On the Hillside at Arlington,” which ended with this stanza.

Then why do we stir our griefs

Or yearn for cancelled constellations

When we know all meteors

Sign the sky once -- only once?

This echoed the lament of Jackie Kennedy, who told Theodore White that her husband’s death evoked in her the signature line from “Camelot”: “Don’t ever let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment that was known as Camelot.”

By clicking here you can see and hear that title song performed nostalgically, many years after the show closed, by Richard Burton.

To end this morning’s missive on a more upbeat note, I found another number from that musical, sung by Julie Andrews in the role of Guinevere, a song that ushers in the hope of spring and the first day of May. It seems especially appropriate this year, when spring weather finally seems to have arrived. Enjoy the “Lusty Month of May.”

