Trump and Tester; Balanced Budgets; Comey and Libby; Floating on Air

Good morning, it's Friday, April 27, 2018. This is Tom Kavanagh filling in for Carl, who’s under the weather today. Ninety-one years ago in the British town that gave us Worcestershire sauce, a child was born who would spice up the aviation world. Sad to say, however, her achievements failed to leave the indelible mark she surely hoped they would. I’ll have more in a moment on this woman’s story.

First, I'll first point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

***

Trump Attacks Tester Over VA Nominee Allegations. James Arkin has the story.

A Balanced-Budget Amendment Will Not Fix Washington. Former Sen. Tom Coburn explains what’s truly needed to curtail federal spending.

The Tangled Web Comey Weaves. Peter Berkowitz cites flaws in the former FBI director’s portrayal of the Scooter Libby episode.

When the State Stands Between Parents and Child. Maureen Malloy Ferguson assails the British courts for stepping into the case of gravely ill toddler Alfie Evans.

5 Facts About Trump's First State Visit. The bipartisan group No Labels offers this overview in RealClearPolicy.

The Iran Deal: If You Can’t Fix It, Don’t Nix It. Blake Fleisher explains in RealClearDefense.

Trump Backs Developing Countries' Energy Plans. In RealClearEnergy, Matthew Summers applauds the administration's efforts to help boost electrification in developing countries through low-emission fossil fuel projects.

America Must Lead the Way on Religious Freedom. In RealClearReligion, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer recaps the recent summit sponsored by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

***

Sheila Scott, born Sheila Christine Hopkins, is a name seldom mentioned in discussions of aviation pioneers. To some extent, that’s a matter of timing. Scott entered this world the year Charles Lindbergh made his historic transatlantic flight, and was 10 when Amelia Earhart’s plane disappeared somewhere in the Pacific. And it took Scott a while to find her true passion, blossoming as an adventurous pilot when the space program was eclipsing aeronautics in the public’s imagination.

Before all that, Sheila Hopkins escaped what was said to be a difficult childhood that included more than one expulsion from school. During World War II, she trained to be a nurse and cared for the wounded. Later, she briefly married, and for a time tried her hand at acting and modeling, adopting the stage name Sheila Scott in the process.

But in the late 1950s, a flying lesson lit a flame that would never be extinguished. "It is in the sky that I find myself and know who I really am,” Scott wrote in her 1973 autobiography, “On Top of the World” (retitled “Barefoot in the Sky” for its U.S. release). In the years that followed her introduction to flight, the aviatrix would amass numerous trophies and records, first in an old Royal Air Force biplane but mostly in more modern aircraft, including a Piper Comanche.

She certainly needed something as substantial as the latter, given her ambitions: In 1966, Scott flew around the world -- and then some -- covering 31,000 miles in 189 flying hours. In 1971, she became the first pilot (not merely the first woman) to fly from equator to equator via the North Pole in a light aircraft.

As one might expect, there were harrowing moments during these exploits. In her autobiography, Scott recounts dealing with failed navigational devices, engine troubles and horrendous weather. Perhaps most unsettling of all: hearing a report of her death over the radio transmitter while struggling to stay aloft during a perilous flight from England to Australia.

For her troubles, Scott received numerous honors, including the Order of the British Empire. But her story serves as a lesson in the fleeting nature of fame and achievement. The adventuress’ glory days waned rapidly in the 1970s, and she was reportedly living alone and in poverty at the time of her death from cancer in 1988. She was just 61.

But perhaps Sheila Scott was never meant to be earthbound. Her Reuters obituary quoted this daring pilot in admitting to her limitations when on terra firma -- it took her 12 years and four tries to get her driver’s license. Scott explained it this way: ''It is terribly difficult to adjust to driving a car when you are accustomed to using your feet on rudder pedals. I wanted to haul back on the steering column and fly away.''