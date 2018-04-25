Comey on Trump's 'Consciousness of Guilt'

It should not have ended this way for James Comey, who bows his head — he is 6ft 8in tall — as he walks into a shabby publisher’s office in the Flatiron building, overlooking Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Midtown. He is wearing an open-neck shirt and introduces himself as Jim.

We joke about Donald Trump wine and steaks. It turns out we live less than a mile from each other in Washington’s Virginia suburbs and we swap neighbourhood anecdotes before settling into the matter at hand — his blockbuster new book, A Higher Loyalty, and the flak he is taking from both sides of the political divide.

By rights, he should not be Jim, the suburban dad and basketball coach from McLean, Virginia. He should be the all-powerful Director Comey, halfway through a 10-year term at the helm of the FBI, America’s national security and domestic intelligence agency.

He should still be the senior G-Man — Government Man — the iconic figure epitomising moral probity and using hard facts to hold criminals and enemies of the free world to account. He — and the FBI — should have been beyond reproach and above the political fray.

Instead Comey is on the outside, and at the centre of a storm buffeting the organisation he led. Trump fired him almost a year ago in a manner that was as humiliating as it was reckless. Comey, a former federal prosecutor and top justice department official, found out when his eye caught a television screen as he gave a speech to FBI employees in Los Angeles.

Even now, the memory is raw. Comey, 57 and a father of five, is an almost preternaturally even-tempered man — relaxed but wary as he weighs the implications of every word. But he cannot hide his emotion as he recalls how he was summarily dismissed by the man he was investigating for alleged links to the Russians during the 2016 election campaign.

“I was confused, sick to my stomach, and really sad,” he says. “I thought, given that I was leading the organisation that was investigating possible co-operation with the Russian interference effort, that it was very, very unlikely that I would be fired, which is why I was so surprised. At first I thought it was a joke when I saw it on the screens in LA.”

As he slipped into a side office to confirm the news, a large group of special agents and analysts gathered. “They all had tears in their eyes and some people were openly crying. I remember thinking that reflects how I’m feeling, which is — I love these people, I love this mission and all of a sudden I’m not part of it any more.”

Even more distressing for Comey is the damage to the FBI. Trump has tweeted, with characteristic contempt for grammar and rules of capitalisation — that “its reputation is in Tatters — worst in History!”. Republicans now regard the traditionally conservative FBI as part of a sinister “deep state” undermining Trump. Democrats blame the FBI for Hillary Clinton losing the election.

The paradox is that Comey’s intention was always to protect the FBI from politics. “We need a respected, independent, trusted FBI,” he says. “Everybody does. We’re not on anybody’s side. But in a world where everybody’s on a side, that’s almost inconceivable to most partisans.”

What went wrong? By Comey’s account, in July 2016 he was put in an impossible position by Barack Obama’s administration. Clinton’s secret email server was being investigated by the FBI when Comey’s boss, the then attorney-general Loretta Lynch, had an unscheduled meeting with former president Bill Clinton when they both happened to be at an Arizona airport. Obama had twice said publicly Hillary Clinton had acted sloppily but not criminally.

Amid the furore, Lynch said she was withdrawing from overseeing the investigation and would accept whatever the FBI recommended. Comey decided to announce the recommendation not to prosecute while at the same time trying to insulate the FBI from criticism by sticking the boot into Clinton for her “extremely careless” handling of classified material.

“Look, the FBI is a public trust organisation,” he says. “And so, despite the fact your mother may have raised you saying you can’t care what other people think, when you lead a justice organisation you have to because the faith and confidence of the American people in that institution is its bedrock.

“And so you have to try and take actions to reinforce, to maximise public confidence in the institution and you have to have some sense of how the public is reacting or may react.” For him, that included taking account of cable news chatter and even opinion polls, which indicated Clinton would win. If he was not transparent about her actions, he reasoned, she might have been seen as an “illegitimate president”.

A more traditional FBI director such as his predecessor Robert Mueller — now the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation — would probably have tuned all that out. The FBI could have insisted Lynch’s deputy take over the case and issued a one-sentence decision not to prosecute or called for a special counsel to take the whole thing out of the bureau’s hands.

But Comey was an altogether more modern and outward-facing FBI director than Mueller, who wore a white shirt — a G-Man staple — every work day for his 12 years as director, stayed in the background and cared little for people’s feelings. Comey, though, knew he was good in front of the cameras.

In his book he is candid about his tendency to be overconfident, even arrogant, writing that he "can be stubborn, prideful, overconfident and driven by ego".

Comey’s penchant for somewhat dramatic displays of virtuous independence was one of the reasons why Obama had appointed him. As the No 2 in the justice department in 2004, Comey — a Republican — had rushed to the bedside of the hospitalised attorney-general to prevent him from bowing to pressure from George W Bush’s White House to approve a wiretapping programme Comey believed was illegal.

Fatefully, in July 2016, Comey felt that he was the man to make things right over the “nightmare” that the Clinton email issue had become.

“Another FBI director might have made different judgments along the way,” Comey concedes. “It’s possible that a Bob Mueller might have called for the appointment of a special prosecutor . . . it’s possible that he would have just let the department [of justice] in July figure out how to close the investigation.”

The predictable result of Comey’s intervention was that Republicans were livid Clinton was not being prosecuted, while Democrats blasted him for leaving a cloud of suspicion hanging over their candidate. “I knew that no matter what I did I would antagonise one half of the partisan divide,” Comey says ruefully. “I never imagined I could piss off both sides.”

In October a newly discovered trove of Clinton emails led Comey to announce the investigation had reopened, prompting a deluge of negative headlines for the Democratic candidate. It was just 11 days before the election and an aide had asked him: “Should you consider that what you are about to do may help elect Donald Trump president?” The Trump campaign could hardly believe its luck.

With 48 hours to go Comey stated that the emails had been reviewed and Clinton was in the clear. But it was too late — Trump won and with such a close result there is every chance Comey’s actions made a decisive difference.

“Do I bear any responsibility for it?” Comey asks himself. “I suppose in the sense that I made decisions that angered partisans on both sides of the aisle, but I kept finding myself in no-win situations where there was not a good option.”

Something Comey had not revealed publicly was that, as the Clinton probe was closing, a new inquiry into the Trump campaign’s links with Russia had begun. Suddenly he was investigating his boss.

Even at the outset, Comey says, he regarded Trump as someone “for whom truth was not a high value”. It didn’t take long for the alarm bells to start ringing in his head. Trump, he found, was operating like a “mob boss”, demanding loyalty from all around him. Even more seriously, Comey says, Trump asked him to drop a criminal investigation into Michael Flynn, who had been Trump’s national security adviser. “I hope you can let this go,” the president said.

According to Comey, Trump repeatedly brought up unprompted the salacious allegation — contained in a dossier compiled by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele — that two prostitutes had urinated on each other in front of him in a Moscow hotel room in 2013. Trump even said it was not possible because he was a “germaphobe” and because he hadn’t stayed overnight there — facts that Comey considers to be red herrings.

According to one of Comey’s memos — made public last week when the justice department sent copies to Congress — Trump claimed the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had told him that Russia had “some of the most beautiful hookers in the world”. Trump, the memos claim, would refer to the alleged Moscow incident as the “golden showers thing”.

Remarkably, Comey — who as FBI director investigated Steele’s allegations — gives credence to a claim that a majority of Trump’s most trenchant detractors had considered outlandish. “It’s possible that it’s true. But I don’t know. Part of the sense that it’s possible comes from the nature of the person and the constant revisiting of it, this constant focus on it when I’m not asking about it and I made clear I’m not interested in it from the first meeting.”

Seasoned investigators such as Comey — as a prosecutor, he helped bring down the mafia killer John Gambino on racketeering charges and the lifestyle guru Martha Stewart for conspiracy and obstruction during an investigation into insider trading — view such behaviour as a possible indication of guilt. “When someone protests when you’re not asking, and repeatedly protests, it can be a consciousness of guilt,” he says.

By this time Comey was writing memos detailing his encounters with Trump. He didn’t expect to be fired but was guarding against it. “There’s always a possibility, which is why I took steps, for example with the memos, to keep one at home in my safe and leave one with my chief of staff at the FBI, because there might come a day where I’d need to protect myself and the organisation.”

Days after he was fired, Comey briefed a law professor friend on the content of the memos and authorised him to leak the information to The New York Times. A razor-sharp operator, Comey calculated that by doing so the justice department would have to appoint a special counsel to take over the FBI’s Russia investigation. He was correct and Mueller was duly chosen.

Comey appears to be laying out a detailed trail for Mueller to follow while being careful not to dictate any conclusions. The Flynn request was “certainly evidence” of obstruction of justice, he insists. “Obstruction of justice requires corrupt intent,” he says. “I’m just a witness here, I’m not the investigator or prosecutor. What the nature and quality of the evidence of what his intention is, I don’t know. It would be irresponsible of me to say the ultimate conclusion. All I can say is it was deeply concerning — it could be obstruction of justice.”

He highlights a private meeting in which Trump adamantly refrained from saying anything bad about Putin — a mystery that bolsters his view it is possible Moscow has compromising material on Trump. “There were just three people there and he wouldn’t criticise Putin. I don’t know why, I just know it was very striking.”

Comey has faced a backlash during his book tour for his sometimes sweeping opinions about Trump and a few of his more choice personal observations. Trump, he has said, treats women like “meat” and is “morally unfit” to be president. His face “appeared slightly orange, with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles”.

The president has long been defensive about suggestions he has small hands — an insinuation he views as a comment on his manhood. Comey writes of his first meeting with Trump: “As he extended his hand, I made a mental note to check its size. It was smaller than mine, but did not seem unusually so.” Is Comey descending to Trump’s level? He is exasperated by this criticism. “I’m not trying to make fun of the man’s hands,” he says, a tad unconvincingly. “I actually said the opposite, they were larger than I thought.”

Trump has routinely lambasted Comey via Twitter, branding him “leakin’ James Comey”, “sanctimonious James Comey”, “lying James Comey” and an “untruthful slime ball”.

The former FBI chief shrugs off the insults but is alarmed at how Trump blurs the lines between politics and crime. “If we end up in a place where a political leader can direct law enforcement to act in a certain way — I mean, I see tweets from the president saying I should be jailed — that’s not OK. That’s not normal. And that threatens one of the core values of our country.”

Comey’s father was a Republican councilman and the former FBI director was long regarded as a stalwart of the party. “I considered myself a Republican, I made maximum contributions to [presidential candidates] John McCain [in 2008] and Mitt Romney [in 2012], but no, I don’t consider myself a Republican. The Republican Party has left me and so many others who care about values.”

He remains optimistic, however, that America and its relationships with its allies will survive Trump. “It’s impossible to corrupt the culture of the US military, US intelligence community, US law enforcement community in only four or eight years — it would take decades.

“The nature and qualities of those organisations, and the nature and quality of MI5 and Scotland Yard, they are so similar that they will be unaffected by what is going on at the top.”

Comey says he won’t run for public office because “that’s not my thing”. It would be difficult to envisage in any case, given the bile he faces from activists inhabiting the fever swamps on the left and right.

In his book Comey discloses that his wife, Patrice, was a dedicated Hillary Clinton supporter and that she and their four daughters attended the women’s protest march against Trump on the day after last year’s inauguration. “It didn’t have any impact on me but I thought that people ought to know,” says Comey. At times, there is a whiff of atonement in his denunciation of Trump.

Comey seems pained and mystified by the vitriol being hurled at him. “It’s an illustration of our political Balkanisation that you’ve got people who consider themselves on the right who think I was in the tank for Hillary Clinton, and then people on the left who think I was in the tank for Trump and it cost Clinton the election. They both can’t be right.”

Part of what enables him to take all the opprobrium in his lengthy stride is the legacy of two traumatic incidents that many people would have been unable to overcome. When he was 16 he was held with a gun to his head after a notorious rapist burst into his parents’ home looking for his sister. And in 1995 his son Collin died of a bacterial infection nine days after he was born.

“Fame, money, praise, status — who cares?” Comey asks emphatically as our interview draws to a close. “You’re going to die. As terrible as those situations were, they’ve helped me figure out — in a pretty good way, I think — what matters. And that’s helped me through this.

“I care deeply about the love of my family and friends and doing the right thing. I don’t really care about strangers loving me because that’s just not something that, at the end of the day, is worth anything in life.”

He rejects the notion — popular on the right — that he is in league with Mueller. “I don’t know the name of the man’s children, he doesn’t know mine,” he says. “I’ve never been to his house, he’s never been to mine. I think we’ve had three meals together . . . in my entire life. We played golf once almost 20 years ago.”

Comey does, however, believe that Mueller will get to the bottom of Trump’s action. “And this may sound strange coming from me — I don’t care what the truth is but I care that he finds it. And he may find that there’s no evidence of any Americans conspiring. I don’t care. I just want it to be the truth. And if he’s not interfered with, he will find the truth.”