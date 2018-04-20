A Moral People No More

The American experiment is at an end. The nation will continue. But barring some crisis that rouses the American people to our better angels, the experiment is over. Our founders determined that our republic had to be premised on a good and moral people. The law is only as good as the people. There are just too many examples of the people not being so good.

Evangelical support for the president is at an all-time high. This news comes as more Playboy playmates and porn stars come forward to confess to adultery with the president while his wife was pregnant. Even many of the president's ardent supporters now acknowledge it. But they do not care, because the president gives them what they want.

"He is president, not a preacher," tends to be the common refrain. Some compare him to King David, whom God loved despite his adultery and having Bathsheba's husband killed. They ignore the part about David's son then starting a civil war, David having to flee, his son getting killed, and both David and his kingdom suffering God's wrath till he repented.

Donald Trump is the first leader in the history of the world who evangelicals think does not have to repent. Trump himself has said that he never felt the need to ask God to forgive anything. The relationship is transactional, and people of supposed faith have resorted to claims that they should adopt the tactics of the left to win.

Call me crazy, but when you have the all-powerful omnipotent creator of the entire universe on your side, you should not have to rely on a slightly orange adulterer for protection from your enemies. But American evangelicals have traded the risen Lord for Balaam's donkey.

Then there is the left. Though Russell Vought, one of President Trump's nominees, got confirmed, he faced harsh questioning by Sen. Bernie Sanders over a piece Vought had written at my website, The Resurgent. Vought had written in defense of Wheaton College, which disciplined a professor for violating the college's statement of faith. The professor had taken the position that Christians and Muslims worship the same God, which neither Christians nor Muslims would agree with. Muslims explicitly reject the Christian trinity, which is a foundational tenet of orthodox Christianity.

All Vought did was defend the Christian institution requiring its professors to adhere to a statement of faith to which they had agreed to adhere. Sanders attacked Vought as an anti-Muslim bigot for defending Christian orthodoxy. The left cheered on Sanders for his attack.

Similarly, Sen. Cory Booker recently attacked Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo on the issue of homosexuality. Booker asked Pompeo, a practicing Christian, if he viewed homosexuality as a perversion.

As a matter of Christian orthodoxy, homosexuality is a perversion and sin. God made mankind male and female and then created the institution of marriage. Homosexuality, as writers of both the Old Testament and New Testament have noted, is a sin because it twists the order of things God created. Like Sanders with Vought, Booker pushed Pompeo on the issue because of Pompeo's faith.

The problem is our Constitution prohibits religious tests for people to have jobs in the federal government. While that test does not prevent you from voting against someone because you disagree with their faith, it is absolutely intended to prohibit a member of Congress from rejecting a nominee for appointed office because of that person's faith. But two senators have now gone on record doing exactly that, and the left is cheering them on.

As we have self-described evangelicals cheering on an unrepentant serial adulterer and we have Democrats voting against people for adhering to basic tenets of Christianity, we as a nation cannot sustain the great American experiment in self-government. We cannot control our worst impulses, and we demand others bend to our will. The morals our founders would trust us to have in applying our laws are out the window. The law is only as good as the men and women who interpret and enforce it, and good men and women are harder and harder to find.

