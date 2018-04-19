Ryan's Money Tree; Texas Senate Race; Mexican Election; Lexington & Concord

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 19, 2018. In yesterday’s newsletter I wrote about a famous chapter in America’s founding -- the midnight ride of Paul Revere -- and today, in a passage reprised from my recent book, I’ll continue the story of “the shots heard ’round the world.”

Alarmed about the militancy blossoming in Boston and surrounding towns, British Gen. Thomas Gage decided to seize the Americans’ cache of rifles, artillery, and ammunition stored by the Massachusetts militia in Concord. On the night of April 18, 1775, Gage dispatched two regiments.

Before the sun rose on that spring morning 243 years ago today, America and Great Britain would be at war. I’ll have an observation about that historic pivot point in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

The 700 British regulars who arrived in Lexington on April 19, 1775 found a rival legion of American militiamen -- who had been warned by Paul Revere and several other riders -- assembled on the town green. This show of force angered British Maj. John Pitcairn. He not only ordered the “damned rebels” to disperse, Pitcairn also insisted the Colonials lay down their arms.

This demand did not go down well. Although American militia commander John Parker instructed his men to fall out, they would not part with their guns -- the issue that brought the crisis to a head in the first place -- so war came to these shores. Not just over taxation and freedom, but also over firearms. Topics we are still arguing about.

No one knows who fired the first shot in Lexington, but soon eight Americans lay dead, with no fatalities on the British side. Later in the day, the Americans would even up the score in Concord and on the road back to Boston.

In Concord, British troops under the command of Lt. Col. Francis Smith torched some gun carriages they discovered under a town meetinghouse. The flames soon engulfed the meetinghouse itself, and as they saw smoke rising, the American militiamen on the town’s North Bridge were engaged in a tense standoff with a squad of redcoats.

As in Lexington, the Colonial commander, Col. James Barrett, instructed his men not to fire first. Directly questioning this order, an American lieutenant, Joseph Hosmer, shouted, “Will you let them burn the town?”

Such second-guessing would have been unthinkable in the British ranks. But by 1775, these were proud and autonomous Americans. Capt. William Smith of the Lincoln militia chimed in: He and his men were ready for battle. Col. Barrett asked another captain, Isaac Davis of Acton, if his men were willing to be the point of the spear. Drawing his sword, Davis replied, “I haven’t a man who is afraid to go.”

“The New England men,” wrote historian David Fischer Hackett, “were thus consulted -- not commanded -- on the great question before them.”

