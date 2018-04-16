Ryan-Backed Group Releases New Tax-Cut Ads

A nonprofit organization allied with Speaker Paul Ryan is releasing a new TV and digital ad promoting Republicans’ tax-cut law ahead of tax day this week.

The ads, run by American Action Network, highlight several features of the new law, including the doubling of the standard deduction and the increase in the child tax credit. The group is spending $1 million on the ads, which are being rolled out Monday in 30 congressional districts where Republican incumbents have been targeted by Democrats this fall.

A narrator says this year’s tax day -- pushed back to Tuesday because April 15 fell on a weekend -- “marks the end of the old broken tax code.”

“As Tax Day approaches, hardworking Americans are already experiencing the benefits of pro-growth tax reform through bonuses, increased wages, and expanded employee benefits,” said Corry Bliss, executive director of American Action Network, in a statement.

“These benefits, and many more, will help put more money back in the pockets of hardworking families and AAN will continue to educate Americans on the new, pro-growth tax code.”

The organization has spent more than $30 million since last year advocating for and promoting the tax law, and is the top nonprofit group giving Republicans support on the airwaves by spotlighting the cuts. AAN and an affiliated super PAC are the top outside groups allied with Ryan, who announced last week he will retire from Congress after this year. Ryan cited the tax law as one of the crowning achievements of his speakership. Bliss, the executive director of both the nonprofit and super PAC, said Ryan remains committed to ensuring the PAC has the resources necessary to help Republicans retain their majority in November.