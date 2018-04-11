Minority Job Gains; Grilling Zuckerberg; War Without End? Barbed Words

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Eighty-seven years ago today, the men and women of Broadway emitted a collective sigh of relief. On that date, their nemesis and tormentor announced she was leaving the beat. In fact, Dorothy Parker, the wickedly clever New Yorker magazine drama critic, was decamping from the Big Apple altogether.

Her self-described one-woman “Reign of Terror” began at Vanity Fair in 1918. Now, in April of 1931, Parker was heading to the greener pastures of California. Before going, she’d panned a play called “The House Beautiful” by labeling it “the play lousy.”

No longer would the producer of a Broadway show have to read a snarky Dorothy Parker review that declared, for example, “If you don’t knit, bring a book.” Nor would a director who dared to stage Leo Tolstoy’s “Redemption” see his efforts described thusly: “I went into the Plymouth Theater a comparatively young woman, and I staggered out of it, three hours later, 20 years older.”

And although she was soon off for a two-decade Hollywood hiatus, Parker’s spirit never really left New York, or The Algonquin, where her quotations are featured on the hotel's walls. She lives on, too, in American literary circles, even among those who would not necessarily share Parker’s liberal politics or her jaded view of men, women, love, sex, and matrimony.

It would be fascinating to know what Dorothy Parker would have made of the #MeToo movement. She tended to be caustic about any notion that women are more saintly than the opposite sex. “If all the girls who attended the Yale prom were laid end to end,” she once quipped, “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised.” Or: “That woman speaks 18 languages and can’t say no in any of them.”

Not that she had any illusions about the male species, which she made clear in a poem titled, simply, “Men.”

As that verse shows, she was much more than a critic and a wisecracker. Her poetry, plays, short stories -- and those famous spontaneous quips with her confederates in The Round Table bar at The Algonquin Hotel -- hid personal pain and idealistic longings behind a brilliant wit.

Upon being informed that people at a Halloween party were “ducking for apples," she rejoined, “There, but for a typographical error, is the story of my life.” A 1928 hit song, “Love Me or Leave Me,” became in her telling, “Take me or leave me; or, as is the usual order of things, both.” William Shakespeare’s “Brevity is the soul of wit” became in a Dorothy Parker caption for Vogue magazine: “Brevity is the soul of lingerie.”

Challenged to use the word “horticulture” in a sentence, she riffed off an old saying with this: “You can lead a horticulture, but you can’t make her think.”

Dorothy Parker is still quoted today -- often for things she never said -- but one wonders if she might be dismayed that the one-liners she tossed off as effortlessly as she tossed back martinis are better remembered than her poems and her political activism on behalf of civil rights. “There’s a hell of a distance between wise-cracking and wit,” she said late in life. “Wit has truth in it; wise-cracking is simply calisthenics with words.”

In that spirit, let’s close with a brief Dorothy Parker poem that has both calisthenics and wit:

Oh, is it then Utopian

To hope that I might meet a man

Who’ll not relate, in accents suave,

The tales of girls he used to have?

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com