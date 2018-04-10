Scott Enters the Ring; Gorsuch's First Year; Equal Pay Day; ASPCA Founder

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 10, 2018. On this date in 1866, a New Yorker named Henry Bergh officially incorporated the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Nine days later, New York’s state legislature outlawed animal abuse, granting the ASPCA the authority to enforce the new law.

This task was undertaken by teams of enthusiastic volunteers working under Bergh, the wealthy heir who found his purpose in life protecting the creatures he had described in a speech earlier that year as “mute servants of mankind.” Those ASPCA agents, known as “Berghsmen,” quickly made their presence felt. A New Yorker named David Heath was sentenced to 10 days in jail for beating a cat to death. Upon hearing the verdict in court, Health snarled that the arresting officer “ought to be disemboweled.” A $25 fine was promptly added to his sentence.

Not everyone approved of Bergh’s methods or his zealotry. One New York newspaper dubbed him “The Great Meddler,” and among those with whom he would clash was P.T. Barnum. It was a face-off with results that reverberate to this day, and one that produced an unexpected plot twist.

In 2018, we’ve had an unseasonably cold April on the East Coast (and throughout much of the country). But April of 1866 was unseasonably warm, and on one pleasant evening, dilettante-turned-reformer Henry Bergh was on the streets of New York when he saw a liveryman whipping a horse.

“My friend,” Bergh interjected, “you can’t do that anymore.”

“Can’t beat my own horse?” the teamster replied. “The devil I can’t.”

“You are not aware, probably, that you are breaking the law -- but you are,” Bergh told him. “I have the new statute in my pocket; and the horse is yours only to treat kindly. I could have you arrested. I only want to inform you what a risk you run.”

“Go to hell,” snapped the teamster, amazed. “You’re mad!”

Henry Bergh wasn’t insane at all. I suppose today we’d say that he was “woke.” His awakening began in Europe, where he and his wife were enjoying the lifestyle of the 1 percent -- known in those days as “the idle rich.” Among the touristy things they did in Spain was attend bullfights in Seville. Instead of being struck by the bravery of the matadors and majesty of the spectacle (as Ernest Hemingway had been), Bergh was astonished by the wasteful carnage he witnessed: eight bulls slaughtered and 20 horses eviscerated in the process.

He noticed other things in his travels: how in Athens, Greek men threw stones at stray dogs. Or how in Moscow teams of horses pulling carriages in the realm of Czar Alexander II were casually abused for no reason at all. Bergh was in Russia at Abraham Lincoln’s direction as part of the American diplomatic mission. At some point, he told the drivers to stop beating their horses. He was a U.S. official, they were peasants, so his order had its desired effect. It was an apparent epiphany. “At last,” he said, “I’ve found a way to utilize my golden lace.”

After Lincoln’s death, Bergh made his way back home, stopping in London where he called on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. His plan was to form a similar organization in America, albeit one with more bite: His organization wouldn’t merely educate; it would also punish animal abusers.

There was much work to be done in his hometown. Initially, his organization was concerned primarily with the welfare of horses and livestock, as well as outlawing the “sport” of dog fighting. As the ASPCA notes, however, the phrase “a dog’s life” stemmed from a grim reality: As many as 300 dogs were rounded up on New York City’s streets each day and tossed into a cage. That cage was then swung into the East River, drowning the dogs.

Even 20 years later, a city-run shelter in Brooklyn was described by The New York World newspaper as treating dogs “in a most inhumane manner.” The obvious solution was for the shelters to be run by ASPCA, which it agreed to do. Meanwhile, the organization spread to every state in the union, and over the ensuing century and a half it has saved untold millions of cats, dogs, horses, and other animals from cruelty and premature death.

The early years weren’t without speed bumps, however. For one thing, Americans couldn’t just be ordered about, as Russian serfs were, whether the person issuing orders had a piece of paper in his hand or not. Also, for a man who’d served in the U.S. diplomatic corps, Bergh could often be remarkably undiplomatic. It was P.T. Barnum who pointed this trait out to him, and who helped him address it.

Barnum first came into contact with Henry Bergh when he was assailed by the man. In 1866, as the ASPCA was getting going, Barnum was still two decades away from creating the famed circus that would transport his name into the 21st century. In those years he ran a private museum -- two, actually -- that featured curiosities ranging from the first “Grizzly Adams” to indoor aquariums with sea lions and small whales. Among the creatures exhibited were snakes, including boa constrictors. Live snakes need live prey, and patrons would line up to watch the large reptiles dine on rabbits. It was a practice Bergh characterized as “semi-barbarian.”

P.T. Barnum, who knew much more about exotic animals than Bergh, didn’t give in and enlisted an esteemed a Harvard scientist (and ASPCA supporter) on his side. But here’s the interesting part of the story. Although they disagreed about snakes and rabbits (and other things), for the next two decades Barnum engaged Bergh, usually in private letters, on subjects ranging from elephant training methods to the size and type of captive animal habitats.

It some point, according to a superb 2017 piece in The Atlantic, Barnum apparently began thinking of Bergh as a pal. As such, he advised his friend about the counterproductive effects of his approach to activism.

“Your name and memory will rightfully be honored and revered through coming ages,” Barnum wrote. “But, my dear sir, you are human and sometimes err. You sometimes abuse the power the Legislature has placed in your hands, by perhaps unwittingly using it as a despot, and thereby injuring the good cause you desire to benefit.”

Essentially, Barnum was urging Bergh to be less abrasive and more cognizant of his public image. Bergh took this advice. That he did so may have helped animal rights activists eventually shutter Barnum’s circus, which finally closed its doors last May. Yet when Henry Bergh died in 1888, one of the pallbearers at his funeral was P.T. Barnum.

