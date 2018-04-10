BET Founder Is Right in Crediting Trump for Minority Gains

Robert Johnson represents an incredible Horatio Alger story. Born the son of a farmer, the ninth of 10 children in a heavily segregated post-World War II South, he earned his way to a Princeton graduate degree before launching a hugely successful business career. Most notably, he founded Black Entertainment Television, which he eventually sold to Viacom, becoming America’s first black billionaire.

Johnson is also a Democrat and has been aligned for decades with the Clintons, both as a political supporter and major player in the Clinton Foundation. That partisan background did not, however, prevent him from speaking his mind and heaping praise on President Trump’s economic accomplishments, especially the results for black Americans.

On CNBC, he celebrated not only the fact that black unemployment hit an all-time low but also the narrowing unemployment spread between whites and blacks. He praised the Trump tax cuts as creating an economy that is “soliciting employees who have been out of the labor force.” These comments build on his earlier enthusiasm for growth under Trump. When Johnson met with the president-elect in November 2016, he told CNN, “I came away from the meeting understanding that he is committed to reaching out to African-Americans.”

Thankfully, the gains are spreading across other communities of color, as Hispanics see previously unseen job opportunities. In fact, federal labor statistics show that five of the best six months ever for Hispanics have occurred during the Trump presidency.

Sadly, these recent gains are desperately needed, as most communities of color have still not recovered from the strains of the Great Recession. In fact, as recently as 2013, the average white household owned 10 times the assets of the average Hispanic household. In violence-plagued Chicago, according to a University of Illinois study, a depressing 47 percent of black men ages 20-24 were neither employed nor in school.

Clearly, the big government policies of heavy regulation, high taxes, and awful trade deals have failed miserably to improve the economic health of America’s minorities. Even more importantly, both parties’ tolerance of continuing illegal immigration tacitly welcomed millions of undocumented workers to compete for jobs in construction and maintenance against black and Hispanic Americans, lowering wages and depressing neighborhoods.

But help is not just on the way – it is here. Under Trump’s pro-growth policies, regulatory and tax relief have produced a boom in consumer confidence, small business growth and payroll gains in manufacturing. In addition, even while Congress has frustrated the president’s efforts to build the badly needed border wall, our country is making immigration enforcement a priority again, great news for people of color and likely a key driver of these recent impressive gains for minority employment.

I humbly ask my fellow Hispanics, and all minorities, to consider that the Democratic Party cares a lot about our votes, but little about our actual well-being. With policies like President Trump’s, I foresee a lot more Robert Johnsons in our future…black and brown Americans with similarly inspiring Horatio Alger biographies.