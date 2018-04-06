Scott's Bid Will Give Florida Senate Race Marquee Status

Republican Rick Scott’s expected announcement Monday of his candidacy for U.S. Senate figures to make the Florida race the marquee contest of 2018, as the two-term governor carries a unique set of advantages that could neutralize strong headwinds facing his party in November.

Unlike GOP colleagues also running against Democratic incumbents in states Donald Trump won, Scott would be able to self-fund his campaign, if needed, in what is sure to be one of the most expensive races in the country. He also will be on a glide path to his party’s nomination, allowing him to avoid the bruising primaries afflicting other Republican candidates and instead to focus on the general election. Republicans believe he will be able to capitalize on his perch as governor in the swing state, entering the race as a known figure with a built-in infrastructure and a stable economy.

And while three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson has been elected statewide multiple times, he hasn’t had to weather the kind of knock-down, drag-out races this one is likely to become. Scott "has the best shot any Republican has had against Nelson in a long time," said Florida Republican strategist Rick Wilson.

His fundraising ability alone "makes him the worst nightmare for Democrats," added another Republican operative close to the contest, noting that Florida will be the most expensive of the 10 seats Democrats are defending in states Trump won.

On the other hand, there is an additional set of factors that will make Florida among the most competitive "Trump states" in the country, and that could create unique liabilities for Scott. The state is at the center of several national political debates, garnering widespread interest over the past year after mass shootings, devastating hurricanes, a series of local special elections, and the president's connections there. And Florida is hosting highly competitive gubernatorial and congressional elections in addition to the Senate contest, all of which could serve as a referendum on Trump.

"What was a tailwind in 2016 has become a real headwind" for Republicans in Florida, said Tampa-based GOP media strategist Adam Goodman. “Despite decades of Florida history where the midterms favored the GOP, new history is being minted from Tampa to Miami with changing demographics and a charged-up Democratic base.”

Scott and Trump are extraordinarily close, as the governor was an early endorser of the president and runs a super PAC supporting him and his policies. Trump has been actively encouraging Scott to run for Senate and the administration has shown special deference to him — so much so that it has come under scrutiny. For example, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's decision to exempt Florida from the government’s offshore drilling plan earlier this year handed Scott an important political victory. (An assessment by Politico found the move to be orchestrated to benefit the governor.)

While such closeness to Trump would be beneficial in a Republican primary, it presents challenges for Scott in the general election. Trump won Florida and has established his "Winter White House" at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, but he carried the state by less than two percentage points. And while he remains popular among Republican voters, his overall numbers in the state mirror his national disapproval ratings.

"With anybody else sitting in the White House, Rick Scott would be an 80 percent prohibitive favorite to win," said Wilson, but the president's general approval numbers "are a warning sign that it will be in part a referendum on Donald Trump, and that's an ugly outcome in a lot of ways. It’s a weapon for Nelson to have.”

Three special elections in the state over the past several months have demonstrated the negative impact Trump could have on statewide elections there. Republicans lost a St. Petersburg mayoral race and two state Senate seats, including one in a Sarasota district the president carried by nearly four points and whose demographics mirror those in parts of the Midwest. Those special elections demonstrate Democrats “are energized and ready to go out and vote, and that's largely due to Donald Trump," said Florida Democratic strategist Ashley Walker, who ran former President Obama's campaign in the state in 2012.

And the federal response to two key local issues could also come into play. While Scott has seen an uptick in his own approval ratings after his management of two destructive hurricanes last year, the Trump administration has come under fire for its handling of the storm devastation in Puerto Rico, which is still experiencing power outages. Over 100,000 displaced Puerto Ricans have been living in Florida since the hurricane, providing a target for parties looking to boost voter registration.

Democrats are already aiming to mobilize the newcomers. "Every time Rick Scott campaigns with Donald Trump in Florida ... count on new arrivals from Puerto Rico to remember the time Trump threw paper towels at families desperate for electricity and drinking water," reads a memo from the liberal group American Bridge.

While it's unclear how many will stay, how many will register to vote, and with which party they will align, this bloc could be influential in a swing state where races are won and lost on the margins.

The school shooting in Parkland in February also put Florida at the center of the national debate about guns. The activism directly after the shooting prompted the Republican-led state legislature to enact the first set of reforms in the state in decades. Scott bucked the NRA to approve a package that included raising the age limit required to purchase rifles from 18 to 21.

Nelson has staked out a position on the issue in line with many of his Democratic colleagues, including calling for a ban on assault-style rifles. During a nationally televised town-hall gathering after the mass shooting, Nelson capitalized on Scott's absence and took pointed swipes at him over the issue. While it's still unclear whether and how gun laws will play in federal races, it could be added to Florida’s mix of factors likely to energize voters.

Beyond these considerations, both Democrats and Republicans have been busy sharpening their attacks and shaping narratives against one another in this race.

The GOP paints Nelson as a generic Democrat who lacks an outstanding record or any special branding others in the party have cultivated in their states. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is pinning Nelson to Hillary Clinton's campaign-era characterization of some Trump supporters as "deplorables" and to her recent comments denigrating the president's coalition. Republicans are also hoping to take advantage of Trump's win in the state by defining Nelson as opposed to the agenda they voted for and part of the obstructive dynamics in Washington.

Democrats argue that Scott is a weak candidate who underperforms most Republicans in statewide elections. They point to his elections in 2010 and 2014, where he self-funded his campaigns but won both times by just one point amid good years for Republicans nationwide. And this time, with Republicans in control in Washington, "he’ll be running with the GOP’s unpopular control of D.C. weighing him down, and his personal liabilities have only gotten worse,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman David Bergstein.

Democrats also note that Scott will be subject to stricter rules on the federal level when it comes to financial disclosures, and are raising questions about his blind trust for investments. They are painting Scott as a wealthy politician reaping benefits from government service, and are also reprising his past as a health care executive: The company he ran, Columbia/HCA, paid $1.7 billion in Medicare fraud fines. Scott left the company in 1997 before the investigation concluded and received a $300 million severance package.

But Democrats caution that even with all the advantages their party has seen over the past several months nationally and in Florida, this particular race will still come down to the margins. "The thing about Florida to remember is just how locked in things are right now," said Steve Schale, a Democratic veteran who ran Obama's 2008 campaign in the state. "You have two candidates that basically have 100 percent name ID. If you look at the way Florida has behaved in the last few cycles, there's not a lot of wiggle room."

"It’s going to be a full contact sport from here on," said Walker. "I'd rather be a Democrat running than a Republican. But Florida is a big, diverse state. We are definitely feeling the energy, but it's going to be close."