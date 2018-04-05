Targeting Brat; Wisconsin Harbinger? Box-Seat Bipartisanship; Wise Words

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 5, 2018. Benjamin Franklin penned a subtly significant letter on this date, one that made plain not only his singular genius but the growing confidence of the American people who were chaffing under British rule.

Titled “An Open Letter to Lord North,” Franklin’s 1774 missive was composed in London’s Smyrna Coffee-House on St. James Street. As I noted when writing previously about Franklin’s letter, this place was not your local Starbucks. For over a century, Smyrna Coffee-House had been a meeting place of political liberals. Its invocation by Franklin was more than an example of his puckish sense of humor. It was, essentially, a code name.

British officials, including Lord North himself, missed that cue -- and others. Franklin’s suggestion that martial law be imposed over the colonies was satiric, as were his deadpan assertions that “one born in Britain is equal to twenty Americans” and that the only thing that would motivate the “Yankee Doodles” was the lash.

Although he was part of America’s revolution, and founding, an event that eventually required armed conflict with Great Britain to effectuate, Ben Franklin was also one of this country’s first journalists. He took sides, but he didn’t think his side was the only one worth hearing. The practice of having competing columnists on the same page was one of Franklin’s many innovations. And while other writers and editors of his era also preferred irony to bluster when making political points, no one did it better. In a moment I’ll have a brief word about how we could use more of Franklin’s wit in politics -- and the political press -- today. His tolerance, too.

In our polarized and increasingly Manichean political environment, much of the newly energized political left displays open hostility to organized religion -- and even toward people of faith. Their stated rationale is the exigencies of some issue of the day -- gay marriage, let’s say -- but their language really smacks of bigotry, or worse. They don’t (usually) come out and describe religious faith as the “opiate of the masses,” but they might as well.

Meanwhile, their counterparts on the right fall into the same kind of self-made rhetorical traps.

Arch-conservatives resisting the latest trend in liberalizing social customs often describe the America of the Founders as “a Christian country” while emphasizing our “Judeo-Christian background.” Although this is not historically inaccurate, it manages to miss the very point of the American Revolution.

Ben Franklin believed in God and in the positive role organized religion played in American life. But he had little time for people who employed religion to score political points or who used the doctrinal differences between various faiths to build walls to divide people -- or keep them out of America. He acted on this belief, too, raising money for the construction of a hall in Philadelphia that would be “expressly for the use of any preacher of any religious persuasion who might desire to say something.”

And Franklin truly meant any preacher: “Even if the Mufti of Constantinople were to send a missionary to preach Mohammedanism to us,” he added, “he would find a pulpit at his service.”

“I think vital religion has always suffered when orthodoxy is more regarded than virtue,” Franklin wrote on another occasion. “And the Scripture assures me that at the last day we shall not be examined by what we thought, but what we did ... that we did good to our fellow creatures.”

