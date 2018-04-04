Cracking Down on Russia; Cleaning Up the EPA; Dying in Office

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Much attention is being heaped upon the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s death today, all of it deserved. My attention has drifted farther back to this date in history 177 years ago when another iconic figure passed away. That’s when Americans lost an incumbent president for the first time -- and no one was quite sure what to do. Well, one man did. His name was John Tyler and he happened to be the recently sworn-in vice president as well as the tag line to the catchy 1840 campaign slogan, “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too!”

Tippecanoe was a reference to William Henry Harrison, the ninth U.S. president. He got his nickname from a battle in which the militia he led defeated a fighting force of Native American tribes assembled by Shawnee chief Tecumseh.

Tyler was almost an afterthought, tapped as Harrison’s running mate to give the Whig ticket “balance,” which was a euphemism meaning: appease “states’ rights” supporters in the South. But when Harrison passed away a month after Inauguration Day, Tyler simply insinuated himself into the presidency without really being asked, thereby setting a precedent that the Constitution had left clouded in ambiguity.

I'll have more on what caused Harrison's death, and other presidents we have lost, in a moment.

William Henry Harrison was, at the time, the oldest man to serve as president. He was elected at 67 and turned 68 a month before his inauguration. Harrison would remain the oldest president until Ronald Reagan came along. The Gipper turned 70 a couple of weeks after his 1981 inauguration, making him the nation’s oldest-ever chief executive, a distinction since eclipsed by Donald J. Trump.

Does this matter? It seems to have been relevant in President Harrison’s case.

Determined to show that he was still the robust and decisive hero of Tippecanoe, Harrison declined the proffered covered carriage at his March 4, 1841 inauguration and rode to the ceremony on horseback. He also eschewed an overcoat and hat -- a macho gambit reprised 120 years later by John F. Kennedy – and then proceeded to deliver the longest inaugural address in U.S. history as a chilly and damp wind whipped through Washington.

Before calling it a day, President Harrison rode through the streets of the capital and attended three inaugural balls. He went to bed with a bad cold that turned into pneumonia. Possibly complicated by hepatitis, the president grew weaker and weaker and was dead 31 days after assuming office.

He would be the first, but not the last, commander-in-chief to die in office. In 1850, 65-year-old Zachary Taylor would die five days after attending a July 4 ceremony at which he consumed raw fruit and iced milk that was almost certainly laden with lethal bacteria.

In 1865, the United States entered a period in which three presidents -- Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, and William McKinley -- were felled by assassins’ bullets in a 36-year stretch. Although it didn’t kill him, Woodrow Wilson was incapacitated in 1919 by a severe stroke. Four years later, Warren G. Harding died in office, as did Franklin Roosevelt in 1945. John Kennedy became the fourth U.S. president to be murdered. Five years later, in the grim spring of 1968, we lost JFK’s brother and the Rev. King. And though John F. Kennedy was the last president to die in office, he was not the last one who was shot.

A little over two months after he took the oath of office, President Reagan was shot in the chest by a would-be assassin, who grievously wounded White House press secretary James Brady. This event reminds us that the death toll of U.S. presidents could have been much greater, if not for the diligent work of the Secret Service, which has foiled numerous other assassination plots. Sometimes, caprice or dumb luck plays a role. Twice, female would-be assassins took shots at Gerald Ford, missing both times. In the second case, the pistol’s sighting was faulty. Three weeks before Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 inauguration, a Miami gunman shot at FDR’s motorcade. He missed the president-elect, but killed the mayor of Chicago.

In his 1912 comeback campaign against Wilson, FDR’s cousin, former president Theodore Roosevelt, was shot in the chest. He seems to have been saved by the same factor that helped kill William Henry Harrison: his excessive verbosity. Before taking the stage, TR had folded up a 50-page speech and tucked it into his breast pocket. When a deranged former saloon-keeper fired his pistol at Roosevelt, it was as if TR had a small phone book as a chest protector. He not only withstood the attack, he went on to deliver a 90-minute speech. In this one case, at least, the pen was not only mightier than the sword, it was mightier than a handgun.

