Cybersecurity Podcast; Defending Mulvaney; Fuel Standards; Leo and Jack

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 3, 2018. On this date in 1942, with his country newly at war, four-sport Southern California athletic star Jack Roosevelt Robinson was mustered into military service. He was assigned to a segregated U.S. Army armored unit, and selected for Officer Candidate School at Fort Riley, Kansas.

He was not an unknown personage: Although friends and coaches called him “Jack,” the California sports press had taken to calling him “Jackie” Robinson while reporting on his exploits at UCLA in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. If you want to know what kind of athlete he was, consider this: In college, Robinson’s worst sport was baseball.

He resurrected UCLA’s basketball program, and his feats on the gridiron earned him another nickname: A crusading African-American newspaper in Los Angeles, the California Eagle, dubbed him “The Black Panther.”

Commissioned as a lieutenant, Robinson was posted at Fort Hood, Texas with the 761st Tank Battalion, a segregated armored unit that proudly called itself the “Black Panthers” as well. The famed battalion, attached to the XII Corps of George Patton’s 3rd Army, was rushed to the rescue of the 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne, and tapped to participate in a decisive counter-offensive after the Battle of the Bulge.

Robinson didn’t go into combat with them; a flare-up of a serious ankle injury he’d sustained in junior college and a scrape he’d gotten into resisting Jim Crow kept him stateside. But Jackie Robinson would fight racism on another front, a destiny foreshadowed by a speech delivered to the unit by Gen. Patton himself as the 761st prepared for battle.

“Men, you’re the first Negro tankers to ever fight in the American Army,” Patton said. “I would never have asked for you if you weren't good. I have nothing but the best in my Army. I don't care what color you are as long as you go up there and kill those Kraut sons of bitches. Everyone has their eyes on you and is expecting great things from you. Most of all, your race is looking forward to you. Don’t let them down and damn you, don't let me down!”

This passed for inspiring talk at the time. It certainly motivated the Black Panthers. A bookend speech, of sorts, would be delivered less than three years later by Brooklyn Dodgers Manager Leo Durocher to a group of white ballplayers -- Robinson’s recalcitrant teammates.

On April 3, 1947, five years to the day that Jack Robinson enlisted in the U.S. Army, National Football League Commissioner Bert Bell announced the indefinite suspension of Merle Hapes and Frank Filchock. The stars of the New York Giants backfield had been approached the previous December by gamblers attempting to fix the 1946 NFL championship game between the Giants and the Chicago Bears. Hapes and Filchock didn’t take the money, but they didn’t report the overture, either. Bell used them to send a message.

What does this have to do with Jackie Robinson? Nothing officially. But unofficially what happened was that baseball Commissioner Happy Chandler, a former U.S. senator from Kentucky (and past and future governor) apparently got an idea how he could deal with a festering problem.

That problem had a name, Leo Durocher, and a swagger that had gotten under Happy Chandler’s skin. He wasn’t alone. “Leo the Lip” was considered a pain in the ass by a generation of ballplayers, umpires, coaches, managers, and owners since in his playing days.

He was at the time -- this was April 1947 -- engaged in a spirited feud with Larry McPhail, his former Dodgers’ boss who’d taken a job as president of the New York Yankees. Through a planted story in the press, Durocher had accused McPhail of consorting with known gamblers. This was true, but it was also rich: Durocher was a known gambler himself, and a close pal of George Raft, the Hollywood actor who played a gangster in the movies and basically was one in real life.

Brooklyn’s Catholic diocese had already severed its relations with the Dodgers over Durocher’s off-season activities, which would soon include marrying beautiful Hollywood movie star Laraine Day while she was technically still married to another man. Now that Bert Bell had struck, Happy Chandler did, too. In an announcement that stunned the Dodgers, and much of the sporting world, Leo the Lip was suspended for a year for conduct “detrimental to baseball.”

This blow, which came less than a week before Opening Day, fell hardest on Jackie Robinson, who looked upon Durocher as his protector. It was team owner Branch Rickey, of course, who’d come up with the idea of breaking baseball’s color barrier, and who personally tapped Robinson as the man to do it. But the enlightened Brooklyn Dodgers executive wouldn’t be in the dugout with Jack. That was Durocher’s job, and now he was gone for the season.

Eventually, history would look upon Durocher’s suspension as a mere blip in Jackie Robinson’s inspiring saga. It turned out that the Lip had already played his role in this human drama, and played it well. It came when a group of five or six Brooklyn players, all but one of them white Southerners, circulated a petition to management in opposition to Robinson making the team. Rickey, always the gentleman, appealed to the players’ humanity, especially singling out Carl Furillo, who’d grown up in Pennsylvania the son of Sicilian immigrants. But Rickey also turned Durocher loose, and the fiery manager did not disappoint.’

The Dodgers, who trained that year in Havana, were in Panama for a weekend series against Caribbean stars when Durocher heard of the petition. He and the coaches called for a team meeting in an empty Panama City hotel dining hall -- at midnight.

You can “wipe your ass” with that petition, Durocher snarled at the rebel players, adding that Rickey would happily trade anyone unwilling to play with Robinson. Doing his best George Patton imitation, the Dodgers’ field general was only warming up.

“I’m the manager of this ballclub, and I’m interested in one thing: winning,” Durocher said. “This fellow is a real great ballplayer. He’s going to win pennants for us. He’s going to put money in your pockets and money in mine.”

That’s the part of the speech familiar to baseball fans. But there’s more. As re-created by baseball writer Roger Kahn based on interviews with many of those who had been present, Durocher continued:

“Here’s something else to think about when you put your head back on the pillow. From everything I hear, he’s only the first. Only the first, boys! There’s many more coming right behind him and they have the talent and they’re gonna come to play. … Unless you fellows look out and wake up, they’re going to run you right out of the ballpark.

“F--- your petition,” Durocher concluded. “The meeting is over. Go back to bed.”

