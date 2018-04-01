All the World's a Courtroom

One of the best-known lawyer jokes in the English language came, naturally, from William Shakespeare. It’s from “Henry VI, Part 2,” intended as comic relief in an otherwise ominous scene as the mob rallies behind Jack Cade, a rebel leader. Cade is simultaneously boasting about himself (“Be brave then for your captain is brave”) while making outlandish campaign promises.

“I will make it a felony to drink small beer,” he says, as the late-16th-century audiences must have started to titter. Cade is just getting started. When he’s king, Englishmen will buy three loaves of bread for the price of one, money will cease to be a problem, and everybody will eat and drink on his tab. The speech reminds us how full of beans politicians are, and how long they’ve been this way. It’s a chicken in every pot, a car in every garage; Hope and Change; free college for everybody; and well, “Make America great again!” – all rolled into one.

Even Jack Cade’s followers know he’s over the top. One of them, Dick the Butcher, quips, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers!”

Audiences must have fallen out of their seats. With a casual Internet search, you can find lawyers who claim that Shakespeare was really complimenting the legal profession -- showing how the absence of lawyers leads to social chaos. This is an absurd reading of the play and reminds us why lawyers are the butt of so many jokes. It’s their arrogance, for one thing. Literal-mindedness, for another. An utter lack of perspective, mainly. It’s akin to Hillary Clinton trashing the people who voted against her -- inadvertently reminding the 63 million people who pulled the lever for Donald Trump why they did so.

Clinton (Yale Law School, Class of ’73) is not alone. She is one of a small army of Democratic Party lawyers who’ve come unglued in the aftermath of Trump’s election. How do they hate him? Let us count the ways.

The Trump administration has been sued by Democrats over the president’s proposed travel ban, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, his executive order on so-called “sanctuary cities,” and global warming. Twitter users blocked by Trump are litigating. So is the NAACP, over the president’s advisory commission on election integrity.

Trump’s businesses have been targeted by lawsuits and he’s been sued personally, as well. Three women have gone to court over sexual matters. They include a porn star and a Playboy centerfold, both of whom apparently had sexual relations with Trump 10 years before he entered politics. It’s not that parting was such sweet sorrow. It’s that when Trump won the presidency, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal seem to have concluded that they settled for too little. Yes, 2018 was the winter of their discontent. Although they took the money and blabbed anyway, they’ve found attorneys happy to file lawsuits on their behalf.

Lawyer Mariann Meier Wang sued Trump on behalf of Summer Zervos, an Orange County, Calif., woman who was a contestant on “The Apprentice.” Although accusing Trump of unwanted sexual advances, she’s suing for defamation -- because Trump denied the allegations. By questioning Zervos’ veracity, her lawyer asserted, Trump cost Zervos (pictured) financial losses at her Huntington Beach restaurant. She’s suing a sitting president over $2,900 in estimated restaurant receipts.

If that tort seems a stretch and those damages seem trivial, it doesn’t matter. A multitude of judges have been receptive to the creative legal machinations used against the president. “No one is above the law,” the New York state court judge handling Zervos’ case ruled. The real problem is that when it comes to Donald Trump, no one is above partisanship.

Last autumn, during Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl’s court-martial, prosecutors requested a 14-year sentence. Army Judge Col. Jeffery Nance sided with the defense, which said that Trump’s 2016 campaign-trail characterization of Bergdahl as a “traitor” had tainted the process. Nance simply gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled against Trump in a case filed by Democratic attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia over the DACA program. President Obama had stopped deporting these “Dreamers.” To get leverage with Congress in negotiations, Trump announced he was rescinding Obama’s decree. On its face, the plaintiffs’ case is absurd: If one president can tinker with a policy by executive fiat, his successors can, too. Also, the Trump administration, not the Obama administration, is following the letter of U.S. immigration law. But once again Trump’s insensitive campaign rhetoric was used against him. Perhaps that’s rough justice, but it seems more like bending the rule of law because you don’t like the man making the rules.

The most egregious example of such situational ethics is the litigations over the Constitution’s “emoluments clause.” This obscure section consists of 49 forgotten words precluding U.S. officeholders from accepting titles, official positions in another government, gifts, or “emoluments” (pay) from “any king, prince, or foreign state.”

So what’s the rumpus here? Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine argue that when foreign officials rent rooms at Trump’s D.C. hotel, this constitutes an emolument. This goofy interpretation of the Constitution got a favorable reception last week from U.S. District Court Judge Peter Messitte. The judge said he found the Justice Department’s argument that Congress must enforce the prohibition “particularly concerning.” What, he asked, if Congress is controlled by the same party as the president? Then who enforces the emoluments clause?

In a more rational political environment the answer would be obvious: the electorate. What’s “particularly concerning” to me is that, blinded by partisanship, Trump-loathing, and facile phrasing, lawyers and judges are rewriting the case law. They’re trying to hurt Trump, but how much irrational jurisprudence will be left in place?

But here’s the thing: The Framers weren’t concerned about presidents accepting bribes. They worried about ambassadors. Spain had given John Jay an expensive horse; Silas Deane, an early U.S. envoy in France, faced allegations he’d used his French connections for wartime profiteering. Ben Franklin, Deane’s replacement, was gifted by King Louis XIV with a diamond-studded snuffbox. Hence the emoluments clause.

More than two centuries later, the Clintons showed why it’s needed. Between 2001 and 2012, Bill Clinton was paid at least $104 million in speaking fees, half of it in foreign countries. His wife was a federal official the entire time – first as a senator and then as the chief U.S. diplomat – while the Clintons filed joint tax returns. Most of that foreign money did not come from governments, but millions came from countries -- Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates -- where the wall between government and private business is essentially nonexistent. Now that’s an emolument. But no Democratic Party attorney general or liberal watchdog group filed suit.

Is it tacky that the Trump family acts as though serving in government is supposed to enhance their vast family portfolio? Yes, it’s unbecoming. Same with the Clintons.

Most working Americans would say, as Mercutio does in “Romeo and Juliet,” a plague on both their houses. But the Shakespeare line Americans would like to hear about the families in the White House comes from Helena in “All’s Well That Ends Well.”

“My friends were poor,” she says, “but honest.”