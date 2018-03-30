Leftists Should Leave Childhood Alone

Childhood is an innocent, precious few years every kid should enjoy free of politics. Yet this week, a Planned Parenthood branch in Pennsylvania tweeted the following: "We need a disney princess who's had an abortion. We need a disney princess who's pro-choice. We need a disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who's actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who's trans."

You get it. Brainwash them early so girls grow up embracing left-wing identity politics.

Heaven forbid children be allowed to grow up first, learn about the world we live in and cultivate their own value systems. That would be too risky for activist progressives, as these young Americans could end up voting Republican come their 18 birthdays and not support Democrats' extreme march to the left, wherein having an abortion is being touted as a feminist badge of honor -- to the Cinderella crowd, no less.

My, how the Democratic Party has changed.

In 2009, at a commencement speech at the University of Notre Dame, then-President Barack Obama said: "Let us work together to reduce the number of women seeking abortions. Let's reduce unintended pregnancies. Let's make adoption more available. Let's provide care and support for women who do carry their children to term." In 2005, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton famously said abortion should be "safe, legal and rare" -- with "rare" being the key takeaway.

Today the left wants to indoctrinate girls as young as toddlers that terminating a pregnancy when they grow up would be a positive thing -- no different from, say, flossing or going for a jog.

Since when is failing to take preventive measures and then having to get surgery a good thing? Or perhaps the Planned Parenthood crowd can explain how robbing a young girl of innocence by introducing the concept of abortion and other adult themes, including our nation's failed immigration system, is healthy.

Shouldn't kids be playing on the playground, climbing trees and using their imaginations?

Parents throughout the country need to step on the brakes and protect children from the identity politics seeping into their kids' playrooms. They could do so by refusing to support brands that aim to politically indoctrinate our kids and thus prevent them from simply enjoying childhood.

A rite of passage.

Conservatives already know that it's bad enough our educational system is propagandizing youths with alt-left themes in K-12 classrooms and on college campuses nationwide. Unsatisfied, the left, indicated by the since-deleted Planned Parenthood Keystone tweet, also seeks to use toys our kids play with to push an uber-liberal political agenda.

It's time to draw a line.

