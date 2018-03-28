Monica 2.0; Trump and Kim; Army Aviation; Presidential Deception

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Seventy-four years ago today, a popular wartime president was given a dire medical diagnosis. How popular was Franklin Roosevelt? Well, he was running for his fourth term -- a campaign he would win. How dire was his doctor’s prognosis? The answer is that if FDR had really listened to his physician, he’d have known that he was unlikely to live another four years, in or out of office.

But Roosevelt didn’t want to hear that. He certainly didn’t want the American people to hear it, either. So he did what politicians too often do: He withheld the truth. I once wrote a cover story for The Atlantic Monthly about the motivations and consequences of presidential prevarications. It’s a complicated subject, which I’ll revisit briefly in a moment.

First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Monica 2.0: Mueller, the Media, and the President. Steve Cortes sees some parallels -- and the glaring absence of others -- to the Lewinsky episode in cable news outlets’ coverage of the Stormy Daniels story.

What Trump Wants From North Korea. In RealClearWorld, Joseph Bosco writes that the president will push Kim Jong Un to respect the basic human rights of his people.

U.S. Army Aviation -- Get Your Act Together. In RealClearDefense, Dave Funk urges the service branch he was once part of to drastically update its best practices.

Can the Free Market Help Prevent Another Stoneman Douglas? In RealClearPolicy, Dara Khatib considers what the private sector can do in the absence of government action.

The Case for Comprehensive Net Neutrality. Also in RCPolicy, Patricia Ford takes issue with a Democratic proposal to resurrect the Obama-era regulations using the Congressional Review Act.

Stop the Bleeding -- Preserve the Coal “Fleet.” In RealClearEnergy Matthew Kandrach argues that attacks on the coal industry miss the mark.

The Olympics of Mixology. In RealClearLife, Graham Isador samples the Made With Love Cocktail Competition in Toronto.

* * *

Bill Clinton’s falsehoods about the nature of his association with an unpaid White House intern led to a series of face-offs eventually resulting in his disbarment and impeachment. When Clinton’s successor initiated a military invasion in Iraq that later bogged down, Americans found themselves debating the relative harm of deceptions about sexual infelicities vs. the self-deceptions about foreign policy that cost lives and prestige.

Our current president’s carelessness with the facts and his apparent willingness to believe what he wants to believe -- two related, but different, traits -- has created a conundrum for those who cover him and those who work for him alike. It’s not a new problem, as I’ve written in this space previously.

In the summer of 1944, Harry Truman was asked privately by a trusted Senate colleague, Owen Brewster of Maine, what Franklin Roosevelt was like up close. Truman didn't really know his running mate very well, but he'd seen enough to provide a terse answer to his old friend.

“He lies,” Truman replied.

The most consequential issue the president was hiding that year was the state of his own health. FDR’s body was failing him, as his physicians told him and as people who came into contact with him knew well. Yet Roosevelt wasn’t doing anything about it -- at a time when even a healthy president would have been pushed to his limits. Roosevelt wasn’t healthy, however. And the upshot of his enfeebled condition was that even as the Allies were opening a second front in Europe and U.S. forces engaged in deadly fighting on islands spanning the Pacific, the commander-in-chief was working at most four hours a day, and sometimes as little as one or two.

On March 28, 1944, Howard G. Bruenn, Roosevelt’s cardiologist, gave the First Patient a grim diagnosis: hypertension, hypertensive heart disease, cardiac failure, and acute bronchitis. The president’s condition, the physician later told the editor of Navy Medicine magazine, was “God-awful.”

The image conveyed to the public -- with the active complicity of the White House press corps -- was quite the opposite: that of a vigorous leader preparing to crush Nazi forces and Japan's empire while cruising to a fourth term in office.

Despite what he told Owen Brewster, Truman publicly perpetuated this deception too. After having lunch at the White House on August 18, 1944, he told reporters that the president “looked fine and ate a bigger lunch than I did.”

In the sanctuary of his Senate office, Truman gave a different account. “I had no idea he was in such feeble condition,” the vice presidential nominee confided to his military aide, Harry Vaughan. Truman added that when the president poured cream into his coffee, more went onto the saucer than into the cup.

Another statesman who hid the truth about Roosevelt’s deteriorating health was Winston Churchill. The year before, Britain’s prime minister had personally witnessed evidence of FDR’s physical decline -- and the administration’s accompanying deceptions about it -- but raised no objections: Roosevelt, he believed, was simply too important to the war effort.

It was during that same year, 1943, at an Allied conference in Tehran to discuss various invasion options, that Churchill stressed the need for secrecy by telling Joseph Stalin, “In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.”

Several years ago, in a conversation with Princeton University historian Sean Wilentz, I asked about the ethics of presidential prevarication.

“Churchill's line is par for the course in wartime, when you have to keep your secrets to yourself,” he replied, while adding the point -- one with which most Americans would agree -- that not all lies are created equal.

“Presidents lie for all kinds of reasons,” Professor Wilentz added. “Richard Nixon lied because he was trying to save his presidency, which was imperiled by his misdeeds. Franklin Delano Roosevelt misled the country over things like Lend-Lease in order to advance a policy he thought would save the world, but which he knew would be difficult to sell politically.

“Honesty doesn’t necessarily make for an effective presidency,” he concluded. “What the public has to judge is whether they are lying for the good of the country -- or for their own good.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com