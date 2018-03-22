DCCC Boosts Texas Runoff Candidates, Risking Backlash

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee backed two candidates in Texas on Thursday ahead of the May primary runoff, adding them to a program intended to boost challengers in targeted Republican districts. But the move frustrated the other two Democrats in those races, who accused the DCCC of meddling and said the committee shouldn’t be involved in party primaries.

The committee added Colin Allred, a former NFL linebacker running in a Dallas district, and Gina Ortiz Jones, an Air Force veteran running in a perennial swing district on the border with Mexico, to the DCCC’s Red to Blue program, which gives beneficiaries fundraising and campaign support. Both Allred and Ortiz Jones are former Obama administration officials running for Congress for the first time, and both finished first in their respective primaries earlier this month, though each fell short of 50 percent, triggering the runoffs.

“The candidates in this new round of Red to Blue are running grassroots campaigns bolstered by local endorsements and key indicators of support in their communities,” DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Lujan said in a statement. “We’re also incredibly proud of the diversity represented in this latest list – in terms of race, gender, geography and backgrounds – and I am confident these individuals will play a critical role in helping take back the House.”

But the support being given in these races comes one month after the DCCC received heavy criticism from progressives for intervening in a primary by releasing opposition research against Democrat Laura Moser. Moser went on to finish second in her Houston-based district and make the runoff, surging after the DCCC involvement. Thursday’s announcement means the committee has taken sides in all three targeted districts ahead of the May runoffs.

Lillian Salerno, a local businesswoman facing Allred in the runoff, said in a statement that Texans are “sick and tired of a bunch of Washington insiders trying to make their decisions for them.” The release included statements from local Democrats supporting Salerno, and from her campaign manager, who said the DCCC hadn’t learned its lesson from the attacks against Moser.

“The DCCC would do well to remember: Don’t mess with Texas women,” said Salerno, who has been endorsed by EMILY’s List.

She and Allred are competing to face Republican Rep. Pete Sessions, who has represented the state’s 32nd District since 2003 and ran unopposed in 2016, though President Trump narrowly lost the district to Hillary Clinton. Allred led the primary field with 38 percent of the vote on March 7, while Salerno finished a distant second with 18 percent.

In a statement, Allred said that the DCCC announcement "only confirms what our campaign has known all along -- Texas' 32nd Congressional District is a winnable district for Democrats.”

Meanwhile, the committee backed Ortiz Jones in the 23rd District, a perennial swing seat represented by Rep. Will Hurd, who won narrowly in 2016 despite Clinton carrying his district. The DCCC touted Ortiz Jones’ support from local and national Democrats, including several progressive groups, including EMILY’s List, and a number of local elected officials.

“This designation is a further testament to the strong, grassroots campaign we’re running to finally bring that change to people who need a real voice in Washington,” Ortiz Jones said in a statement after being added to the Red to Blue program.

But her opponent, Rick Treviño, said the designation could help his campaign.

“Actually, if the DCCC wants to come and help out Gina, that’s good news because they really missed the mark on so many congressional elections here in Texas,” Treviño told RCP. “Those people don’t know what’s going on in the district.”

Treviño faces an uphill battle in the runoff. His opponent won 41 percent of the vote in the primary, while he narrowly edged out two other Democrats with 17 percent support. Treviño admitted that he lacked fundraising prowess and needed to “scale up” his campaign, but argued that would be easier to do in a one-on-one runoff. A former teacher, Treviño was a convention delegate for Bernie Sanders in 2016 and was endorsed by Our Revolution, a progressive group run by Sanders allies.

“Just because you had high turnout numbers in the primary, I don’t know if that’s necessarily going to translate into big win for her in the runoff,” Treviño said. “Yeah, she has more resources, but I have a resume that can resonate with working people.”