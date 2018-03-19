Targeting Pelosi; the Sexism Card; Trump-splaining; Taking to the Air

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 19, 2018, the anniversary of the date when American military combat pilots first took to the air. It happened longer ago than you might think -- and very close to home. Nor was the U.S. Army’s first venture into the skies remotely successful.

* * *

The Mexican Revolution, which I’ve written about in this space before, broke out in 1910 and is remembered today mostly for its frightful carnage: 1 million people are believed to have died -- the majority of them non-combatants -- in a civil war lasting most of a decade.

For the United States, that grim conflict south of the border produced well-meaning but inept missteps that exacerbated the tragedy (and which would be repeated in the future). The U.S. government took sides, but in an indecisive way. The United States helped arm one faction, then another and gave misleading diplomatic signals.

Among those who took umbrage at Washington’s clumsy foreign policies was a ruthless Mexican revolutionary commander named José Doroteo Arango Arámbula. He fought under the pseudonym Francisco Villa, and is known to this day north of the border by his nickname: Pancho Villa.

On March 9, 1916, Villa and his troops rode across the U.S. border under cover of darkness and attacked the town of Columbus, New Mexico. The target was Camp Furlong, which housed the 13th U.S. Cavalry Regiment. Ten American officers and soldiers were killed in the skirmish, with seven wounded. Eight civilians were slain.

Casualties among Villa’s men were higher, but the Columbus raid had followed the assassination of 17 Americans aboard a train traveling from Chihuahua, and U.S. public opinion was at the boiling point. In response, Woodrow Wilson ordered the U.S. Army to capture Pancho Villa.

In nine months of trying, they never came close. So why did the Army break off the chase?

The short answer is that John J. Pershing, the American general tasked with the job, was given another command. By the spring of 1916, President Wilson dispatched “Black Jack” Pershing against a far more lethal foe, the German Imperial Army.

Yet the Villa campaign produced two historical firsts for the U.S. Army.

The first is that one of the officers under Pershing’s command led the first mechanized assaults in our country’s military history. One of them came on May 14, 1916 and resulted in the killing of one of Pancho Villa’s top captains. The American leading the assault was a second lieutenant named George S. Patton.

The other occurred nearly two months earlier, on this date: the first combat-related mission flown by U.S. military aircraft. The planes, eight in all, were flying reconnaissance, albeit ineptly. They were late taking off, putting them in darkness soon thereafter. One of them had engine problems; the aviators’ maps were inaccurate; each plane carried a different type compass. The following morning, they were scattered around the desert.

Though one American pilot suffered a broken nose when he crash-landed, nobody died and no one was captured. Although they never caught even a glimpse of Pancho Villa, on this date in 1916 the U.S. military participated in the technological revolution that would not just change warfare. In time, it would change how human beings look at the heavens.

