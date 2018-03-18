Frankly, Congressman, I Don't Give a Damn

Conor Lamb’s razor-thin victory in a Pennsylvania congressional district Donald Trump carried by 20 points was a grim wake-up call for Republicans, a source of rapture for Democrats, and launched pundits and pols on both sides of the partisan divide into hyperdrive.

With that much opinion being slung around, some of it was bound to be hash. Even so, one Democratic Party talking point was so cynical that it perfectly captured the absurdity of two-party politics. It came from Rep. Joseph Crowley, a member of the Democratic congressional leadership. I’m hesitant to single out an Irish-American pol on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, so let’s just say that Joe Crowley is a man who tries hard to stay in sync with his party’s zeitgeist -- regardless of where it leads him.

After Lamb eked out his 600-vote win over conservative opponent Rick Saccone, Crowley diagnosed the GOP candidate’s problem: He blamed Saccone’s loss in Pennsylvania on the Republicans’ strategy of nationalizing the campaign by tying Conor Lamb to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, a wealthy, 77-year-old San Franciscan presumably out of touch with swing voters in western Pennsylvania.

“The attempts to use Nancy Pelosi, it is failing them at this point,” Crowley said. “And I think quite frankly, it’s sexist. So they need to move on from that.”

In three short sentences, the chairman of the House Democratic caucus proffered one wildly inaccurate claim, one disingenuous and hypocritical piece of advice, and one bit of identity-politics demagoguery. He did this in just 28 words -- a kind of rhetorical work of art. Let’s start with his first assertion: that using Pelosi as a foil is “failing” for the Republicans. That’s a curious lesson to derive from the Pennsylvania special election.

The contest pitted a Hollywood-handsome, squared-away, 33-year-old Democrat with sterling credentials -- Lamb is a former prosecutor and U.S. Marine -- against a 62-year-old state senator whose campaign was not particularly energetic. Saccone based his pitch mainly on his fealty to President Trump. In other words, Saccone offered voters the Trump platform, such as it is, and the Trump baggage without the Trump charisma. Meanwhile, targeting Lamb as “a Pelosi liberal” bordered on the ridiculous. Lamb, who hails from a prominent western Pennsylvania political family, had positioned himself as a centrist more conservative than the Democratic establishment on a raft of issues including immigration, gun control, and trade.

Moreover, Lamb stressed his dissatisfaction with Pelosi. He openly called for House Democrats, a club that now includes him, to replace her as their party leader. Sorry, Joe Crowley, “using Nancy Pelosi” hasn’t failed the Republicans. It’s such a winning tactic that moderate Democrats in swing districts are borrowing it themselves.

And what’s with Crowley counseling Republicans to “move on” to something else?

If it’s really a losing strategy, why wouldn’t Crowley want Republicans to keep trying it? Also, if that kind of campaigning is so unseemly, why do Democratic candidates -- Conor Lamb included -- keep trying to make House speaker Paul Ryan the issue? House Majority PAC, a super PAC supported by liberal billionaires and various labor unions, performed a victory dance after Lamb’s win. It came in the form of an attack ad featuring a Paul Ryan doppelganger tooling around Washington, D.C., in a black limousine talking on his cellphone, presumably to the “Wall Street billionaires Ryan gave tax breaks to.”

That’s the way politics has been conducted for years. It’s predictable and banal, and assumes voters are mindless rubes. Both sides do it. But what’s with Crowley’s sexism angle? Are Democrats saying that you can run attack ads against House speakers Tip O’Neill, John Boehner, Newt Gingrich, and Ryan -- all of them were savaged that way -- but Pelosi’s gender immunizes her from criticism? Is that what party professionals think the #MeToo movement is really about?

This playing of the sexist card, incidentally, came the same week that Hillary Clinton – on foreign soil, no less – trashed the voters of Pennsylvania’s 18th District (and other Midwestern areas she failed to carry) as places where voters “didn’t like black people getting rights” or “women, you know, getting jobs.” She still would have won, Clinton added, except FBI Director James Comey botched the investigation into her emails. In her telling, this blunted the resolve of “white women” who were “frankly” preparing to “stand up to the men in their lives” and support her.

That word “frankly,” which Joe Crowley also used in asserting a sexist bias on the part Pelosi’s critics, is an inadvertently revealing expression in politics. It’s a tell. It doesn’t signal an impending insight. Nor does it mean that what’s coming next is unexpected candor. Quite the opposite. Loosely translated, it means one or more of the following:

“I’m about to say something completely self-serving, but if I preface it with ‘frankly’ maybe you won’t notice.”

“What I’m about to say is absurd on its face, but my political handlers say it polls well – and it’s what my donors want to hear.”

“I’m about to repeat a banal cliché that has become a talking point for my side, but I want you to think I thought it up myself.”

“Here comes an obvious whopper, so I’m using ‘frankly’ for rhetorical misdirection.”

Frankly, this kind of talk is why so many Americans are sick of politics. Because, like Rhett Butler, we actually do give a damn about this country -- and are tired of being played.