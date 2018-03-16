Trump-splaining a North Korea Summit

To execute a historic, unprecedented and high-risk meeting with the rogue regime in North Korea, it was a good idea for President Trump to fire his secretary of state via tweet while planning the firing of his national security adviser, all within 72 hours -- said no one ever. Add to that the commander-in-chief is also likely to can his chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, and it's no wonder North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has remained silent. Why should he respond before there’s a body count?

The South Koreans, meanwhile, already anxious about the sacking of Rex Tillerson, must have been stunned to read Wednesday of President Trump’s threat -- made at a fundraiser where he bragged about making up facts in a discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- to pull U.S. troops out of South Korea should they fail to fall in line with his trade agenda. And Thursday, when the South Korean foreign minister arrived for a meeting previously scheduled with Tillerson, she learned she would instead be meeting with First Daughter Ivanka Trump -- who doesn’t hold a permanent security clearance -- for discussions of a nuclear disarmament summit. Since the Trump administration has no ambassador to South Korea, the foremost expert on the Koreas just resigned from the State Department, and incoming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be permitted to communicate with officials from either nation on the peninsula until he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, this may end up being another Trump family production.

Everything’s fine here. Or as President Trump says: “There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

Sure, planning is technically underway for the Bigger Button Meeting, but no one -- including Kim -- knows just what the terms will be for such talks. Trump, after all, does deals, not details. He changes his mind throughout each day. And Kim never put anything in writing anyway. A suspension of missile tests was reportedly offered, but a summit with a U.S. president is a decades’ long goal of his regime, so suspension of testing -- while continuing development of his nuclear arsenal -- is a great play for time to reach operational capacity while being elevated on the world stage.

Indeed, Trump’s snap decision was based on a continuation of sanctions and military exercises, during which time North Korea would halt testing so they could discuss “permanent denuclearization” at a meeting. No verifiable inspections were demanded by the U.S. government first and the North Koreans have a storied history of breaking promises they have made as a means to achieving a summit.

Trump’s advisers learned what happened after the president instructed the South Korean delegation to inform the media on their own in the dark driveway of the White House. Before they did, they had to call their boss, President Moon Jae-in, to get permission to do so. Trump, who wanted the meeting to take place next month, was advised by the South Koreans that with their own summit with the North Koreans coming up in late April, a faceoff between Kim and Trump would have to wait until May.

Somewhere in there, the South Koreans asked for an exemption from the steel tariffs Trump had announced that day. At 6:11 p.m. Thursday, Jonathan Karl of ABC News tweeted: “I ran into the President (and VP) in colonnade. I asked him if the South Korea announcement is about negotiations. "It's almost beyond that," he told me. "Hopefully, you will give me credit." Sometime before members of Congress and the rest of official Washington saw it all for the first time on the news, the prime minister of Japan, another key ally on the North Korean nuclear issue, got a last-minute call from President Trump. It was, in diplo-speak, an insult. And all of it was straight out of a movie, just the way Trump likes it.

Then overnight some cooler heads got in the way. The experts, after all, would have advised not only caution but silence. Secretary of Defense James Mattis refused to even comment the next day. “Because it’s that delicate,” Mattis said, “when you get into a position like this. The potential for misunderstanding remains very high or goes higher.”

While negotiation is widely preferred to further aggression or war, diplomats are alarmed at the prospect of the government racing toward a high-risk meeting for which it won’t be prepared, which would ultimately advantage Kim. Normally a presidential summit would be offered as a reward, at the end of good faith negotiations, and not a starting point. Experts say the bottom-line outcome must be determined first. “Those years of on-and-off negotiations were like climbing peaks and then sliding down the other side,” John Park, director of the Korea Working Group at Harvard Kennedy School, told Bloomberg. “The announced Trump-Kim meeting is a very high peak. If it fails, we crash.”

The day after the bombshell announcement, the walk-back began, with Sarah Huckabee Sanders warning, “Look, they’ve got to follow through on the promises they made,” and even indicating denuclearization was possibly a pre-condition for the meeting -- instead of the goal of the talks. Trump tweeted hopefully that the North Koreans hadn’t tested missiles since the end of November and that they wouldn’t do so again during the planning and execution of a summit -- “I believe they will honor their commitment!” Yet neither Sanders, nor any other administration official, has described how or when the U.S. government would determine denuclearization before the summit.

Saturday morning the president was not pleased with the coverage of his administration’s brake-pumping, and tweeted: “In the first hours after hearing that North Korea’s Leader wanted to meet with me to talk denuclearization and that missile launches will end, the press was startled & amazed. They couldn’t believe it. But by the following morning the news became FAKE. They said so what, who cares!”

No one quite seemed to understand what the president meant by that, so on Monday Sanders clarified that the meeting is on but that "North Korea made several promises. We hope that they would stick to those promises. If so, the meeting will go on as planned."

Trump has made it clear he would like the “deranged dotard” vs. “Little Rocket Man” faceoff -- he loves a good blockbuster. He also first spoke back in 1999 about how we should “negotiate like crazy” with the North Koreans. While he complained last weekend at his rally in Pennsylvania that the North Korea problem “should have been handled” 30 years ago, he said he will handle it. “That’s what we do, we handle things.” Trump was as exuberant as ever before the crowd, talking up how he might put together “the greatest deal for the world.”

“Who knows what’s going to happen? It could happen, it couldn’t happen,” he said.

More than likely, it doesn't.