Tarkanian Quits Nev. Senate Race After Push From Trump

Danny Tarkanian dropped his primary challenge against Nevada Sen. Dean Heller Friday after a public and private push from President Trump.

Trump and his political team spoke with Tarkanian this week, encouraging him to instead run for the House in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, the candidate said in a statement. Trump made that pitch public Friday, hours ahead of the filing deadline.

“It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!” Trump tweeted.

Forty minutes later, Tarkanian made the move official, and touted the push as an endorsement from Trump.

“I am confident I would have won the US Senate race and done a great job representing the people of Nevada in the Senate, but the President is adamant that a unified Republican ticket in Nevada is the best direction for the America First movement,” he said.

The move is a major boost for Heller, Senate Republicans’ most endangered incumbent and the only one running in a state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. Though Heller will still face a difficult general election against Rep. Jacky Rosen, the lack of a primary challenge gives him months to consolidate his GOP support. Some Republican officials in the Senate had been concerned that the seat would be a much easier flip for Democrats had Tarkanian defeated Heller.

The son of a prominent former college basketball coach, Tarkanian is a perennial candidate for office, having lost several previous races at the state and federal level. In 2016, he lost to Rosen by less than 4,000 votes in the district he now plans to run in again this year.

He had made supporting Trump central to his bid against Heller – including launching the campaign during an interview on “Fox and Friends,” a show the president is known to watch. Steve Bannon had backed him last year when Trump’s former chief strategist was recruiting candidates to challenge Republican incumbents. Heller at the time was in Trump’s crosshairs after publicly criticizing the party’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?” Trump said to Heller during White House meeting last summer.

But since then, Heller has repaired his standing with the president and his allies, including voting for Obamacare repeal and co-sponsoring the final iteration of the repeal-and-replacement bill that never hit the Senate floor, and becoming a key ally of Trump’s during the legislative tax push.

In a statement, the incumbent thanked Trump for his “support and kind words. We’ve accomplished a lot in the last year including cutting taxes for hardworking Nevadans and making sure that Nevada's 300,000 veterans can access the health care and benefits that they need and deserve.”

Democrats pounced on the fact that Tarkanian’s exit came only after the push from Trump. Rosen tweeted that he “is a spineless partisan politician who showed his true colors during this primary.” In a statement issued later, she said, “Senator Heller spent the last eight months falling in line with President Trump, and this backroom deal is his special reward for caving to the White House’s pressure on health care.”

Lauren Passalacqua, a spokeswoman for Democrats’ Senate campaign committee, said Heller put himself and his party first.

“No amount of Trump Tweets, backroom deals, or unaccountable special interest money from Mitch McConnell can save Heller, the weakest incumbent in the country who has focused more on himself and political games than finding solutions for Nevadans,” Passalacqua said.