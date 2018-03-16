Internet Oversight; Bear Stearns Revisited; 9/11 Weapon; Madison's View

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 16, 2018, the birthday of James Madison, America’s fourth president and the man often honored as the primary “father” of the U.S. Constitution. That description is something of a stretch. The profound document -- with its imperfect yet necessary compromises -- was the work of many early American patriots.

Yet, much of the heaviest mental lifting was done by the man his future wife, Dolley, had excitedly described in a letter as the “great little Madison.”

Born on this date in 1751, James Madison is remembered for his excellent choice in a spouse, for accompanying American troops into battle, and for the ignominious denouement of the war he launched against Great Britain -- the British burning of the White House and much of official Washington.

Mostly, though, Madison is venerated for his contribution to the Federalist Papers and efforts to ensure the Bill of Rights would be part of American's foundation. Like Thomas Jefferson -- his friend, mentor, and fellow Virginian -- Madison was also a writer with great felicity of language.

Although it’s true, as some conservatives like to assert, that the phrase “separation of church and state” is nowhere in the Constitution, it’s also true that the sentiment informs the document -- and was explicitly discussed by several of America’s Founders, including Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

James Madison, too. Here is how he put it in 1785: “Who does not see that the same authority which can establish Christianity, in exclusion of all other Religions, may establish with the same ease any particular sect of Christians, in exclusion of all other Sects?”

Here are three other enduring Madisonisms:

--“In any political society, parties are unavoidable. … The great art of politicians lies in making them checks and balances to each other.”

--“I go on the principle that a public debt is a public curse, and in a Republican government a greater curse than in any other.”

--“A popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or perhaps both.”

