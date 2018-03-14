Lamb by a Nose? Trende's Analysis; Trump's Limitations; Faneuil Hall

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 14, 2018. When watching televised sports or attending athletic contests or concerts, do you have trouble keeping track of venues’ names? I sure do: Recently I asked a friend if he was going to the “Verizon Center.” No dice. Although it’s only 20 years old, the downtown hockey rink/basketball arena in Washington, D.C., has already had three names and is called something else now.

That’s not a record: In three decades of operation, Miami’s football stadium has had 10 name changes. This is capitalism at work, one supposes, although our current president took us into new territory in this regard. Shortly before going into politics, he purchased the majestic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue. Notwithstanding its status on the National Register of Historic Places, it is now the Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C.

I’ll admit the place boasts a big and beautiful bar -- someone finally figured out how to use that sprawling atrium. Still, I’m old school, and prefer names like Soldier Field and Yankee Stadium better than, oh, Smoothie King Center (New Orleans), Vivint SmartHome Arena (Salt Lake City), or Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago).

Even a city as tradition-venerating as Boston isn’t immune. Yes, Fenway Park still stands, but the Boston Garden no longer does. The owners probably did have to tear the old building down in the 1990s -- the ice rink was too small and the place lacked air-conditioning -- but did they have to name it (in succession) Fleet Center, TD Banknorth Garden, and finally TD Garden?

That won’t happen to Faneuil Hall, thankfully, no matter how many historic buildings President Trump buys, which is the ostensible news peg for today’s Morning Note. I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Faneuil Hall Marketplace, as it is officially known, comprises four adjacent places: Quincy Market, North Market, South Market, and historic Faneuil Hall itself. It was originally a waterfront location, before Bostonians filled in a portion of the harbor, but it retains its surrounding cobblestone streets, charm, and palpable sense of historic importance.

Built in 1742 by Peter Faneuil, Boston’s richest entrepreneur, it was a market and meeting center for fishermen, merchants, farmers, and assorted tradesmen. It also became a hub for political activity, some of it subversive. By the mid-1760s, this was where aggrieved New England colonists rallied against unwelcome actions by a government on the other side of the sea.

And in response to the March 5, 1770 Boston Massacre, a crowd gathered at Faneuil Hall where patriot Samuel Adams vowed that nothing short of the total evacuation of British troops from Boston “will satisfy the public mind or preserve the peace of the province.”

These warnings went unheeded, so three-and-a-half years later, Adams and his fellow patriots met again at Faneuil Hall to discuss what they called the “tea crisis.”

In the ensuing decades, many of the nation’s finest patriots have paid homage to the place. George Washington toasted the nation there on its first birthday; Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison went there to argue for the extension of freedom to all Americans. So did Susan B. Anthony. Understandably, it’s been a touchstone in Massachusetts politics. Sen. Edward Kennedy launched his 1980 presidential campaign at Faneuil Hall; John Kerry delivered his 2004 concession speech there. In 2006, with a fife-and-drum band as backdrop, Gov. Mitt Romney signed the state’s bipartisan health-care measure into law -- yes, the one with the individual mandate that would prove so problematic for Romney among Republicans. In 2013, President Obama went there specifically to discuss Obama-Romneycare. By that time, tri-corner hats had been seen intermittently at Faneuil Hall for several years, a conscious attempt by modern “Tea Party” tax protesters to associate themselves with Samuel Adams and the long ago Boston Tea Party that helped launch a revolution.

Hopefully, such political activities will last another 250 years -- and we’ll still be calling the place by its current name. Actually, the good citizens of Boston saw to that long ago. You see, it was on this date, March 14, 1743, that residents voted to name Peter Faneuil’s gift after its founder -- in perpetuity.

