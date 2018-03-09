Trump Defies His Party; Polling Takeaway; Medicaid & Virginia; Enduring Barbie

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 9, 2018. On this date in 1959, the future star of Mattel Toys made her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York City. Yes, Barbie is 59 years old today.

Although Mattel gave the doll a full name (Barbara Millicent Roberts), a fictional hometown (Willows, Wisconsin) and a boyfriend (Ken, who appeared in 1961), it was always Barbie herself -- along with that endless array of outfits -- that held American girls in such thrall.

Almost six decades later, more than 1 billion Barbie dolls have been sold here and around the world. Anyone, or anything, that popular will provoke controversy, and Barbie has seen her share. I’ll have more on that in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump Imposes Tariffs, Openly Defying GOP. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the story.

The Takeaway: Democrats’ Favorability Falls. Tom Bevan’s weekly roundup of polling data points is here.

Why Medicaid Expansion Is a Bad Deal for Virginians. Brooklyn Roberts asserts that other states’ experiences with expanded rolls provide warning signs for the Old Dominion.

Tariffs Threaten American Manufacturing. John Bozzella and Dennis Slater lay out their concerns with the president’s decision.

U.S. Media Long Carried Putin’s Water. In RealClearInvestigations, Lee Smith reports that the Mueller probe's chronology suggests the New York Times and Washington Post were paid vessels of a wider Russian propaganda effort.

Alex Azar's Promising Agenda for HHS. In RealClearPolicy, James C. Capretta praises the new Cabinet secretary's market-driven approach to health care.

Amid Crossfire at the VA, Don't Forget About the Vets. Also in RCPolicy, David Sandman argues that the political fight over whether to privatize veterans' care distracts lawmakers from focusing on improving quality of care.

Tax Reform Has Eliminated the Need for Credit Union Favoritism. In RealClearMarkets, Scott Hodge makes a case for shrinking handouts in the banking sector.

“Burn the Business Plan.” Also in RCM, editor John Tamny reviews author Carl Schramm's blunt account of what it takes to succeed in the world of startups.

The Soldier Who Fought WWII Till 1974. In RealClearLife, Lee Ferran revisits the saga of Hiroo Onoda, who emerged from the Philippine jungle 44 years ago today.

* * *

Possibly because they lived in the multi-cultural mecca of Southern California, Mattel’s owners understood early on that their profits should not depend solely on Barbie’s WASP-ish appearance. A Latina version of the doll first appeared more than 35 years ago, and Barbie spoke Spanish as early as 1968, about the same time her African-American friend, Christie, hit the toy shelves.

But 1968 was also the year a small group of feminists picketed the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City and tossed girdles, cosmetics, high-heeled shoes, and bras into a trash can as a publicity stunt. The women didn’t light anything on fire, so “bra burning” was something of a misnomer, but it didn’t take a social radical to question certain facets of the Barbie doll, namely her provocative little body and her rampant materialism.

It was estimated that if she were life-sized, Barbie’s measurements would be 36-18-38, leading some to wonder if the doll was giving young girls unrealistic expectations about their bodies. Also, what was with all the designer clothes and dream houses? Who could afford those?

The initial inspiration for Barbie came to Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel Inc. with her husband, Elliot, by watching their daughter Barbara play with dolls. The girl and her friends gravitated toward adult paper dolls -- not baby dolls. Ruth concluded that little girls wanted to play with dolls that depicted kids older than themselves, not younger. On a trip to Europe in the mid-1950s, Ruth saw such a doll and bought three of them -- one for Barbara and two for her toy designers at Mattel.

This doll was named Lilli, and it was sold originally as a gag gift in tobacco shops for German men. But German husbands had German little girls at home, and it soon became apparent -- as Ruth Handler would notice in Southern California -- that these girls gravitated toward this kind of doll.

I first wrote about Barbie six years ago. In the ensuing years, much has happened in what was once dubbed, half-facetiously, “the war between the sexes.” These developments include a drop in Barbie’s sales, Hillary Clinton’s second presidential candidacy, and the #MeToo movement. Yet predictions of Barbie’s demise have proven premature. This very week, in fact, Mattel introduced a new batch of Barbies, including a Chloe Kim doll and one of early 20th century aviator Amelia Earhart. “Barbie Celebrates Role Models,” blared Mattel’s press release.

That doesn’t surprise me. It’s been going on for most of Barbie’s existence.

Yes, she started as a teenage fashion model in a bathing suit and was once programmed to say, “Math class is tough.” And, yes, she was marketed in any manner of settings, from flight attendant (“stewardess” at the time) to nurse, that required purchasing new clothes and new dolls.

But among those models was a Miss Astronaut Barbie (in 1965, when Sally Ride was 14), Barbie the Olympic Athlete (1974, a year before Title IX regulations were expanded from the classroom to athletics), Barbie, Ambassador for Peace (1986, a decade before Madeleine Albright became the first female U.S. secretary of state), Marine Corp Officer Barbie (in 1991, a year before Gunnery Sgt. Melody Naatz became the first woman to don the flat-brimmed “Smokey Bear” hat as a Marine Corps drill instructor), and a Barbie for President (in 1992 when Hillary Clinton was seeking only to become first lady).

To paraphrase a famous late-’60s ad campaign, American women and girls have come a long way since Mattel’s doll first appeared. Barbie was with them each step of the way -- sometimes showing the way.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com