Barney Fife Brigade; Discredited Research; Tariffs & Taxes; Songs of the '60s

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 5. Fifty-two years ago today, an unlikely song reached the top of the pop music charts in this country. Written and performed by a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army named Barry Sadler, the song was titled “Ballad of the Green Berets.”

* * *

* * *

Even today, if you judge the ’60s by the Hollywood soundtracks of movies set in that decade, the typical car radio was constantly playing antiwar songs, with “For What It’s Worth,” written by Stephen Stills, leading the way. The truth, as usual, is more nuanced.

The decade began with Johnny Horton winning a Grammy in 1960 for “The Battle of New Orleans,” an unlikely cross-over hit recorded the year before. Written and first performed by Arkansas schoolteacher-turned-musician Jimmy Driftwood, it glorifies the American fighting man and a specific military commander, future U.S. president Andrew Jackson.

It’s easy to forget the sequence now, but when the U.S. first stepped cautiously into the Vietnam conflict, the Korean War was barely over. And the fighting on the Korean peninsula had erupted less than five years after the Japanese surrender ended World War II. In other words, it wasn’t a generation with a lot of practice with antiwar songs. Vietnam changed all that.

Initially, existing folk numbers -- particularly those written by progressive activist Pete Seeger -- were repurposed as ’60s protest songs. Ballads such as “Where Have all the Flowers Gone?” and “If I Had a Hammer” began getting airtime, along with Bob Dylan’s ambiguous, but disquieting, “Blowin' in the Wind.”

By mid-decade, another unlikely tune shot to the top of the charts. It was “Eve of Destruction,” a bracing song recorded by many artists, including a singer named Barry McGuire, whose version became ubiquitous in 1965. That same year, Loretta Lynn released “Dear Uncle Sam,” a poignant ballad in which the famous coal miner’s daughter sounds as though she is really appealing to God more than the government: “My darling answered when he got that call from you -- you said you really need him, but you don’t need him like I do…”

Two years later, in January of 1967, Buffalo Springfield released “For What it’s Worth.” Months later, Country Joe & the Fish, a band virtually formed in opposition to the Vietnam War, recorded “I Feel Like I’m Fixin to Die,” a rag that became a counter-culture anthem. (“One, two, three, four, what are we fightin’ for? Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn; next stop is Vietnam.”) This song was one of the big hits at Woodstock in 1969, the same year John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Give Peace a Chance” put an exclamation point on a pivotal decade.

But on this date in 1966, sandwiched between the songs by Barry McGuire and Country Joe came the most unlikely No. 1 song of the era. Barry Sadler’s own tour in Vietnam as a combat medic in the Green Berets was cut short by a booby trap. Hospitalized stateside during a long recuperation period, he began writing.

An aspiring musician before going into the service, Sadler produced an epic, 12-verse ballad on the Green Berets. After recovering from his wounds, he pared the song down to the two-minute version demanded by radio stations at the time, and recorded it himself. The result was a million-selling record, perhaps foreshadowing the fact that Richard Nixon, and not any counter-culture hero, was destined to be the next president of the United States.

Tragedy would shadow Staff Sgt. Sadler later in life – he would kill a man, serve jail time and be shot himself, dying at age 49. But the unexpected resonance of his surprise hit contained a lasting historical lesson. While it's not quite accurate to call it a pro-war song -- or even an anti-antiwar song, “Ballad of the Green Berets” hinted at a lesson it would take Americans another generation to learn. And that moral, reinforced in the crucible of the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, is this: It is possible to oppose U.S. involvement in foreign wars while still paying homage to the courage and sacrifice of the troops themselves.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

