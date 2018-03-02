Trump vs. NRA? Texas Primary; Polling Takeaway; Standing Tall

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 2, less than three weeks from the official beginning of spring -- and nine days away from “selection Sunday,” when the NCAA seeds all 68 teams in the annual basketball tournament that enthralls Americans, even those who don’t follow college hoops.

Faithful readers of this morning newsletter know how much its author loves baseball. But I’m an ecumenical person; besides, when “March Madness” begins, the major league teams will still be in Florida and Arizona shaking off the off-season rust.

So, you ask, anything noteworthy take place on this date in basketball? Oh, yes. On March 2, 1962, the Big Dipper lit up the sky. If you’re unfamiliar with that moniker, keep reading because he was quite a man, and it was quite a feat.

Wilton Norman Chamberlain was not only one of the greatest basketball players in history, he was one of the greatest physical specimens ever to play professional sports. Although he was over 7-feet tall, Wilt also ran the 100-yard dash in under 11 seconds and was a track and field star at the University of Kansas. At the height of his pro basketball career, he was offered millions of dollars to fight Muhammad Ali. And he was so dominant on the hardwood, they had to change to rules to give other players a chance.

Wilt developed into a hoops legend in Philadelphia, took his talents to Lawrence at the request of legendary Jayhawks coach Phog Allen, and played a year for the Harlem Globetrotters before entering the NBA. In the 1959-1960 season, he was Rookie of the Year and league MVP. Over the next 13 seasons, Chamberlain shattered nearly every meaningful pro basketball record (and still holds most of them) while winning four MVP awards and two NBA championships.

Records in sports are made to be broken, but it seems unlikely that the one Wilt Chamberlain set on this night 56 years ago will ever be touched.

No video exists of the game between Wilt’s Philadelphia Warriors and the New York Knicks played on a cold, rainy night in Hershey, Pennsylvania. That night, in a bandbox gym before a small crowd, the big man scored 100 points.

Wilt had once scored 90 in a game at Overbrook High School; the Philadelphia Inquirer noted at the time that he could have gotten more if he’d played the whole game. Yes, his feats were covered at a teenager: He was that good. It was a Philly sportswriter who’d dubbed Chamberlain “Wilt the Stilt,” a moniker he hated. There was one he loathed even more, which I’ll mention in a moment. The nickname he liked came from his high school pal who noticed the way he dipped his head when he walked through a doorway. Teammates called him the Big Dipper.

At halftime in the March 2, 1962 game, Wilt had 41 points. In the locker room, Warriors guard Guy Rodgers told his teammates. “Let’s get the ball to Dip. Let’s see how many he can get.”

With the blessing of Frank McGuire, the Warriors head coach, the team did just that. At the end of the third quarter, Wilt had 69 points. At some point, the public address announcer in the gym started giving Chamberlain’s total after every basket.

The crowd got into the spirit of it. “Give it to Wilt!” they shouted when the Warriors crossed half-court. Meanwhile, the Knicks saw what was happening -- and tried to stop it. They began fouling Chamberlain whenever he touched the ball. This made sense. The Dip was an atrocious free-throw shooter. Not this night: He made 28 out of 32 from the foul line. With less than a minute remaining, and his total at 98 points, Chamberlain missed a couple of shots, but his teammates kept passing to him. With 46 seconds left, and all five Knicks hanging on him, Wilt put the ball in the net. The crowd went wild.

Chamberlain was sometimes heckled in his career by basketball fans who seemed to think that his size and athletic gifts gave him an unfair advantage. Chamberlain rarely let on that this bothered him, but it did. As a young player he asked coach Alex Hannum about it.

“Nobody loves Goliath,” Hannum told his star. It was a term Wilt didn’t like but an explanation he would repeat many times, a mantra that doubled as a kind of coat of armor. But it wasn’t entirely true. Some fans loved watching the big man play, and the men who played against him held Wilt in awe. And when he took off that armor and let people get in, they found themselves in the presence of a gentle giant.

"He was just a big pussycat," said Jerry West, a Los Angeles Lakers star and Chamberlain’s onetime teammate, “and [he] didn't want people to know that about him."

Lakers announcer Chick Hearn put it this way when the big man passed away in 1999: “You had to be close to him to find out what a kind-hearted guy he was.”

