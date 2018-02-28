Mississippi Challenger; the Swiss and Guns; Firearm Facts; Daddy's Girl

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 28, 2018. On this date in 1947, a 62-year-old father took time out from the demands of his job in the nation’s capital to pen a brief and loving letter to his daughter, who had moved to New York.

The recipient of this missive was an only child, meaning that her parents were empty nesters. Also, the young lady had headed off to the big city with aspirations of a professional singing career, a lifestyle her mother wasn’t sure about. Her dad, however, had made peace with any reservations he may have harbored.

“If she wants to be a warbler and has the talent and will to do the hard work necessary to accomplish her purpose, I don’t suppose I should kick,” he wrote to his own mother. “She’s one nice girl.”

And so, with his customary directness, Harry Truman declared his support for the aspirations of first daughter Margaret. The Truman family is on my mind this morning because, under the auspices of the White House Historical Association, a charming gentleman named Clifton Truman Daniel, one of Margaret’s sons, will be in Washington tonight to share recollections of his grandfather.

February 28, 1947 was a busy Friday for Harry Truman. After receiving a report on the United States’ extensive efforts to feed the hungry in devastated postwar Europe, the president issued a report on progress being made.

Truman also held the 99th news conference of his presidency, where he fielded a question about the new “loyalty oath” being imposed on government workers, including military enlistees. The president then spoke at the National Press Club at the inaugural ceremony for the Wendell Willkie Awards for Journalism, an event set in motion by Richmond newspaper editor and Civil War historian Douglas Southall Freeman to honor outstanding black journalists. Truman ended his long day with a 10 p.m. broadcast urging Americans to contribute to the Red Cross.

Amid all that activity, he found time to dash off a letter to his daughter, along with the inclusion of some money to defray her costs of living in New York City. In the note, he mentioned a live performance he and wife Beth had seen in Washington. “Your ma is sending program,” he wrote. “Here’s a little dough. Lots of love, Dad.”

With her first performance, in Detroit, looming in two weeks, Harry Truman sent his daughter a similar letter the following week. It came with some more money in case she needed help arranging train fare to Michigan, along with some fatherly encouragement.

“Dear Margie,” he began. “Here’s a little dough in case you need R.R. tickets to some mysterious town. Now don’t get scared, you can do it! And if anyone says you can’t, I’ll bust him in the snoot.”

Harry Truman meant it, too, as Paul Hume of The Washington Post would find out later. But that’s another story, one I’ve told in this space before, and in my book as well.

In other words, “Give ’Em Hell, Harry” sometimes did live up to his nickname -- especially when his kid was involved.

