California Dems; Independents Day; Italian Elections; Fire and Water

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, February 27, 2018. On this date in 1832, an early American original named Horatio Gates Spafford penned a letter to the editor of a publication called the American Journal of Science and the Arts. His concern: a dangerous example of what he believed to be spontaneous combustion.

Spafford was a familiar name in scientific circles. He’d written one of the first geographical atlases of the United States, a book praised personally by Thomas Jefferson. The sage of Monticello was an occasional pen pal of Spafford’s, who was also acquainted with James Madison.

In any event, Spafford related on that winter day nearly two centuries ago how two of his children had noticed smoke filling up the family room at his home near Troy, New York. The floor was covered with “cheap domestic carpeting,” he said, which sat under a wood-burning iron stove. The rug could absorb grease spatters from a stove, as he knew, but there was no fire in the stove at the time.

Spafford told of going to his cellar, thinking a fire was raging there, but found nothing. Ultimately, he discovered a hot spot on the carpet, which he covered with snow. This wasn’t “spontaneous combustion” owing to the cotton fibers in the rug, as he thought, but an example of how embers can burn slowly on any flammable surface. The upshot is that everyone was fine, including Spafford’s 3-year-old boy and namesake.

If the story of that family was made into a movie, the near house fire would foreshadow a tragedy to come many years later, as I'll relate in a moment.

Capt. John Spafford was a Revolutionary War volunteer from Vermont who commanded a company of militiamen under Ethan Allen when the “Green Mountain Boys” took Fort Ticonderoga. Capt. Stafford also served under Horatio Gates, a former British army officer who became an American and was given a command in the Continental Army under George Washington.

Gen. Gates was credited with winning the Battle of Saratoga in the autumn of 1777 and then blamed for the fiasco at Camden, South Carolina, two-and-a-half years later, but in the interregnum John Spafford had already named his third son after Gates.

Four decades later, less than six months after writing his letter to the American Journal of Science and the Arts about “spontaneous combustion,” Horatio Gates Spafford would become a victim of cholera.

But his offspring survived, including a son also named Horatio Gates Spafford. Born in 1828, this boy who would grow up to be a Republican, a temperance advocate, and an anti-slavery activist. In 1856, he moved to Abraham Lincoln’s home state. He settled in Chicago, where he married a Norwegian immigrant named Anna Lawson on September 5, 1861. That same month, it dawned on North and South that they could be in for a long fight; Robert E. Lee was losing his first campaign, at Cheat Mountain, West Virginia, while Ulysses Grant was being promoted to brigadier general and put in charge of the Union forces in Kentucky.

A lawyer and lay leader in his church, Horatio Spafford spent the Civil War working with the Christian Commission of the YMCA, a kind of USO of its time, but with religious underpinnings. Anna volunteered with the U.S. Sanitary Commission supporting wounded and sick soldiers. The couple settled on Chicago’s North Side in the village of Lake View in a house big enough to accommodate their steadily growing family -- four daughters in the next 10 years. Meanwhile, Spafford attained success in his professional and spiritual life. He began acquiring real estate, starting by owning the building that housed his law firm and branching out from there. He also began writing lyrics to Christian hymns.

After making the acquaintance of Dwight L. Moody, the nation’s foremost evangelist preacher, Spafford joined Moody’s ministry, visiting hospitals and jails to minister to those most in need. It was an idyllic life, at least until the night of October 8, 1871 -- the start of the great Chicago fire that would level the city. Spafford’s law office went up in the flames, along with much of his other real estate holdings. The Lake View home, spared the conflagration, became a refuge for those made homeless by the blaze. Spafford family members comforted themselves that they were safe.

But it wasn’t to be.

Remember that foreboding fire that could have burned down the house where 3-year-old Horatio and one of his siblings noticed smoke? Their father must have wondered many times about what would have happened had that smoldering carpet erupted into flames while they were sleeping. This family, it seems, had been living on borrowed time.

The economic downtown of 1873 further stressed the Spaffords’ fortunes. The Rev. Moody suggested they get away to Europe. Spafford agreed and booked passage for himself and his family on a French steamship, the Ville du Havre. At the last minute, Horatio Spafford thought he’d found a buyer for some of his distressed property and decided to remain for a few days in Chicago. His family went ahead.

On November 15, 1873, the Ville du Havre sailed from New York with 313 passengers and crew. Seven days later, at 2 a.m., it collided with a Scottish ship called the Loch Earn. Both vessels were fatally compromised. The Ville du Havre sank in 12 minutes; the Loch Earn crew frantically tried to bring its passengers and crew aboard, but they could rescue only 87 of them. Among the 226 people lost at sea that night were all four of the Spafford girls.

An American cargo ship, the Tremountain, on-loaded people from the Loch Earn, which soon sank. One those rescued was an unconscious Anna Spafford. “Saved alone,” she subsequently telegraphed her husband from England. “What shall I do.”

“Courage,” Horatio Gates Spafford’s father once wrote, “is often but another name for desperation.” His desperate son would now put that lesson to use; he immediately booked passage on another ship to England to retrieve his stricken wife. During that sad and lonely voyage, the captain of the ship summoned Spafford to his cabin one day and gently informed him that they were now passing over the water where his daughters’ ship had gone down.

“But I do not think of our dear ones there,” Spafford later wrote to his wife’s sister. “They are safe, folded, the dear lambs.” To prove his faith was real, Horatio Gates Spafford then proceeded to write one of Christianity’s loveliest and most evocative hymns. Set to music by Philip Paul Bliss, it is still sung today. The song is called “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com