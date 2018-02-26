Divided Right; Shooting Scapegoat? Billy Graham; Safeguarding Acadia

Good morning, it’s Monday, February 26, 2018. Ninety-nine years ago today, Congress voted to add the first nature preserve east of the Mississippi to America’s crown jewels -- our system of national parks. Although originally named after Lafayette, you know it as Acadia National Park.

“The mountain summits are all bare and rocky,” explorer Samuel de Champlain wrote in his journal when he first saw the island in 1604. “I name it Ile des Monts Deserts.”

Mount Desert Island was not deserted, however. It had been inhabited by people who lived there for 12 centuries prior to Champlain’s voyage: the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot -- all part of a larger group called the Wabanaki.

Their name for this place derives from a more lyrical description of the island than “Mount Desert.” The native people called their home “land of the dawn.” The word Wabanaki itself means “People of the Dawnland.” If you’ve ever seen a sunrise there, you know how it could make a magical impression.

The idea for making it a national park is a good story, too. It was a testament to a father’s love for his son, as I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Republicans Divided in Responses to Gun Proposals. James Arkin and Caitlin Huey-Burns explore fissures that have opened on the right amid passionate calls for change after the Florida school shooting.

Was “Cowardly” Fla. Deputy Told to Wait for Backup? Thomas Lipscomb questions whether the Broward County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a scapegoat to cover its own failings.

Billy Graham and Our Better Angels. In a column, I look back on the late evangelist’s long ministerial arc, which bent toward racial equality.

Counterpoint to NYT’s Soviet Apologist. RealClearInvestigations revisits the admirable work of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones, who exposed Stalin's famine in the 1930s.

Time to Revisit the War Powers Act of 1973. In RealClearDefense, Hugo Kirk and Reid Smith assert that the hostilities in Yemen are just the sort of conflict the founders meant to avoid.

Housing Regulations Put Walkability Out of Reach. In RealClearPolicy, Emily Hamilton spotlights research suggesting that the high cost of urban living is driven by regulations, not the market.

Can We Detect Aliens by Their Space Junk? RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy examines an astronomer’s new theory.

The Five Most Dangerous Extreme Sports. Diana Crandall has the list in RealClearLife.

* * *

A late-in-life convert to the conservation movement, Boston blueblood Charles William Eliot is known mostly as an innovative educator. In the late 1860s, with the Civil War over, social changes was in the air. Higher education was in need of an overhaul (as it is today) and two Harvard men, Charles Eliot and John Fiske, published calls for reform in The Atlantic Monthly.

These efforts drew the attention of Harvard’s Board of Overseers, which in 1869 surprised the outside world -- and many Harvard prominent professors -- by choosing 35-year-old Charles Eliot as the college’s new president. Although Eliot would outlast all his doubters by leading Harvard for four decades, early in his tenure he received the imprimatur of some of the school’s leading lights.

Oliver Wendell Holmes, then a medical school faculty member, said Eliot exhibited “a quiet, imperturbable, serious good humor that it is impossible not to admire.”

Poet and professor James Russell Lowell praised him as “the best man that could have been chosen,” adding: “We have a real captain at last.”

Eliot wasn’t perfect. For one thing, he harbored odd ideas about college athletics. Although he’d been a rowing champion as a student and liked tennis well enough, as president he tried to get Harvard to drop football. He considered the gridiron game too violent (he may have had something there) and a metaphor for war (duh). Where he really went off the rails, however, was his attitude toward baseball.

“This year, I’m told the team did well because one pitcher had a fine curve ball,” he once said. “I understand that a curve ball is thrown with a deliberate attempt to deceive. Surely this is not an ability we should want to foster at Harvard.”

As I said, the man wasn’t perfect. Perhaps he was being over-protective of his young charges. If so, I can think of at least one reason, and it was a big one. His appointment as president had been bittersweet because his wife had died months earlier, leaving him as a single parent of two young sons. One of them, Charles Jr., brings our story back to Acadia National Park. As he grew up, young Charles became an avid outdoorsman who, with a group of like-minded friends, founded the Champlain Society, a kind of East Coast Sierra Club.

In time, Charles Jr. became a landscape architect and conservation activist working to persuade the state of Maine to set aside Acadia for future generations -- until he was stricken with spinal meningitis. He died at 37, much too early, and when his grieving father went through his son’s journals, he found this passage:

“It is time decisive action was taken, and if the state of Maine should [preserve] chosen parts of her coast scenery, she would not only do herself honor, but would secure for the future an important element in her material prosperity.”

With those galvanizing words to guide him, Charles W. Eliot made his son’s life work his own. On this date in 1919, the Eliots’ dream was realized when Congress made Mount Desert Island a national park. Ten years later, it was given the name it has today, Acadia, a garbled French rendering for a site in ancient Greece, Arcadia, that translates, roughly, to “heaven on earth.”

It is well-named.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com