Gun Politics; PA-18 Confusion; Mueller and the Dossier; Father Knew Best

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 22, 2018, the day officially recognized as George Washington’s birthday. When I was growing up, this birthday was celebrated on its own, as was Abraham Lincoln’s February 12 birthday. Today, they’re lumped together as Presidents’ Day, but I’m interested this morning in George Washington’s boyhood.

Yes, I’m referring to the infamous cherry tree story. Let’s cut to the chase: No matter what the revisionists tell you, the tale is probably true. It’s not really about kids who are too virtuous to lie, either. It’s about parenting -- how to raise virtuous young men and women.

For those of you who read this note faithfully, this may ring a bell. That’s because I’ve written it before -- as recently as last year, in fact -- and I’m going to keep doing so until my version catches on. It’s not just my interpretation, either. The great historian Garry Wills agrees with me, as you’ll see (again) in a moment.

The most iconic vignette of George Washington's boyhood comes from a hagiographic work produced quickly after the great man's death. This biographer was Mason L. Weems, a parson and itinerant author. In it, he writes about an episode at Ferry Farm, the plantation owned by Augustine Washington, the future president’s father.

The story, altered somewhat as it was told down through the ages, is that young George chopped down a cherry sapling, and when confronted by his dad, confessed to the deed with some version of “I cannot tell a lie.”

This is not an incidental legend in the American canon. Abraham Lincoln devoured Parson Weems' biography himself as a boy -- and internalized its lessons about the first president’s high moral character.

“Away back in my childhood, the earliest days of my being able to read,” Lincoln recalled, “I got hold of a small book. … Weems's ‘Life of Washington.’”

Lincoln took what he read to heart. His “Honest Abe” nickname predates his presidency. In the fullness of time, however, Weems' approach to history became discredited. The official website at Mount Vernon dismisses the cherry tree yarn as a concoction. “Only a story,” add the curators at Ferry Farm.

Encyclopedia Britannica's very description of Mason Weems dismisses him as "an American clergyman, itinerant book agent, and fabricator of the story of George Washington's chopping down the cherry tree."

Modern George Washington biographers are so disdainful of Weems' work that they don't seem to have even read it. In his widely acclaimed “Washington, a Life,” author Ron Chernow dismisses Weems as the man “who manufactured enduring myths about Washington refusing to lie about chopping down a cherry tree [and] hurling a silver dollar across the Rappahannock.”

But just as we must be careful not to pass along bunk, we must be careful in our debunkings. There are several problems with dismissing the cherry tree story as myth.

First, Mason Weems didn't write that young George “chopped down” a tree. Weems writes that the 6-year-old “barks … a beautiful young English cherry tree,” meaning that the boy idly swung his hatchet and gouged it. This is a lesser offense, suggesting carelessness, not malice.

Second, Weems cites a source, although he doesn’t name her, which is more than his detractors do in claiming the story is false. Weems says the story comes from an “aged lady,” presumably an aunt or other relation who lived on the farm.

By the way, it was George Washington's step-grandson, George Washington Parke Custis, not Mason Weems, who reported that Washington once threw something across the Rappahannock River. And it was a rock, not a silver dollar. In his memoirs, George Parke Custis describes the rock as a piece of slate “about the size and shape of a dollar.”

Finally, modern scholars miss the entire point of Weems' anecdote. It wasn't about young George's innate honesty. The hero of this yarn was Augustine Washington -- for his leniency. The anecdote is related by Weems as a window into the enlightened home in which George Washington was raised -- a home where little boys weren’t whipped for absent-mindedly gashing a tree.

Here is how Weems put it:

“Some idea of Mr. Washington’s plan of education in this respect, may be collected from the following anecdote, related to me twenty years ago by an aged lady who was a distant relative, and when a girl spent much of her time in the family.”

The “Mr. Washington” referred to is Washington's father, and the cherry tree story is really about him. One of the few modern historians who expounded on this point was the always-perceptive Garry Wills.

Wills gives Weems his due as a storyteller and as a reformer: Weems opposed slavery, alcohol, gambling, dueling, and tobacco, and advocated education for children. This, in the end, is what the cherry tree story is really about: Parson Weems abhorred “the rod,” which is how corporal punishment was then described.

And here’s an underlying message: That parents who beat their children essentially are forcing them to lie.

“Weems was a natural educator,” Wills wrote. “The most famous tale -- that of the cherry tree -- is almost always printed in a severely truncated form, which destroys its point. The moral, aimed at children, becomes: Never tell a lie. But that was not Weems's moral.”

Wills notes that young George Washington can tell his father that he gashed the cherry tree, perhaps fatally, because he is not terrified at the consequences of the truth.

“The conclusion of the tale makes it clear,” Wills noted, “that the hero is Washington's father, who teaches a lesson to parents.”

