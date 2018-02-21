Churchillian Trump; Help Wanted; Calling In the Feds; John Quincy Adams

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 21, 2018. On this date in 1848, as he stood at his desk in the House of Representatives, John Quincy Adams suffered a massive stroke that would claim his life two days later. Until his last breath, this son of New England employed both passion and reason in carrying the argument against slavery to the Sons of the South serving in Congress.

Adams certainly didn’t start the abolitionist movement in Congress. Quaker-sponsored petitions to end slavery -- signed by Benjamin Franklin, among others -- were sent to lawmakers beginning in 1790. Southern Democrats in the House grew so tired of them that in 1836 they succeeded in passing a rule automatically tabling such petitions.

A son of Founding Father John Adams, and the only former U.S. president to serve in Congress, Quincy Adams opposed every legislative move to expand slavery, including the annexation of Texas after the Mexican-American War. He also backed every parliamentary maneuver designed to abolish it. His greatest fight, and it lasted from 1836 until his voice was stilled on this date in 1848, was against that infamous “gag rule.”

In Harvard Yard, there sits an imposing church that has ministered to the spiritual needs of the college community since Armistice Day in 1932 and is dedicated to the Harvard men who fell in what was then known as the “Great War” or the “World War” -- at a time before a Roman numeral was required to delineate that horrific conflict and the even deadlier one that would begin before the decade was out.

Their names were etched on the walls of The Memorial Church, as are those who fell in this nation’s subsequent wars. For World War II, the oldest graduate listed is Franklin Roosevelt, which is fitting: Roosevelt was commander-in-chief when he died before hostilities had ended in 1945. Across the way is towering Memorial Hall, paying tribute in a stained-glass edifice to the 136 Harvard men who died for the Union cause in the Civil War.

Debates have cropped up over the years as to whether Harvard students who fought for the Confederacy should be so honored. Agnostic on that question, as I wrote several years ago in this space, I would raise another one: Should John Quincy Adams, Harvard class of 1787, be listed there?

Adams was neither a commander-in-chief like FDR, nor a war hero like Robert Gould Shaw. But he dedicated his career to ending slavery. He died at age 80 after having loudly voted no on a bill honoring the Mexican-American War. It can be argued that Adams was the last casualty of that conflict, or, with even more poetic license, the first of the Civil War. But think about this: If his colleagues in Congress had listened to the inexorable logic of Adams’ arguments, slavery could have been ended by rule of law instead of by the capricious rule of the musket and grapeshot, cavalry, and cannon.

In “Arguing About Slavery,” the authoritative book on those congressional debates, author William Lee Miller adds this poignant postscript to John Quincy Adams’ death: “It is altogether fitting and proper, for the purposes of the inner history and collective memory of the American people, that on that day that Adams fell there was seated, in a not very good seat in the back row of the House chamber, a young Whig congressman from Illinois serving in his first and only term … Abraham Lincoln.”

At the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery, where last week new renderings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, one can glimpse photographs of both Lincoln and Adams in the president’s section on the museum’s second floor.

The Lincoln image is the iconic photograph taken by Alexander Gardner. The picture of John Quincy Adams was taken in 1843 in a Washington, D.C., studio 14 years after he left the White House and while serving in Congress. Recently found in the attic of the descendants of the congressman to whom Adams gave the picture, it is the earliest photographic image of an American president.

“It confirms that in many ways America was born modern,” said gallery Director Kim Sajet, “embracing not only new government ideals but also the latest technologies that helped its leaders to become accessible to the public.”

Like Twitter, I suppose.

