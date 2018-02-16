The Takeaway: No N.Y. State of Mind for 2020

Intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls.

No More, New York: Five of America’s 45 presidents were born in New York state – including the current occupant of the White House – but according to a new poll of voters in the Empire State by Quinnipiac University they don’t want to see number six – at least not yet. Three New Yorkers are in the discussion for 2020, and while voters generally approve of the job Andrew Cuomo is doing as governor (47 percent approval), Kirsten Gillibrand is doing as senator (52 percent approval) and, to a lesser degree, Bill de Blasio is doing as mayor of New York City (42 percent approval), overwhelming majorities don’t want them to run for the White House. Fifty-eight percent do not want to see Gillibrand seek the Oval Office in 2020, 63 percent do not want to see Cuomo in the race, and a whopping 78 percent hope Bill de Blasio sits out the contest.

Whoever is the Democratic nominee in 2020, they won’t have to worry about carrying the state: Trump’s approval rating in deep blue New York is just 30 percent.

Speaking of 2020… According to a new poll from Public Policy Polling, in hypothetical 2020 match-ups the aforementioned Kirsten Gillibrand is the only Democrat of the seven tested who would lose to Donald Trump – albeit barely. Trump wins 43 percent to Gillibrand’s 42 percent.

In other potential match-ups, Trump ties California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 43 percent and 44 percent, respectively, and loses narrowly to Rep. Joe Kennedy (46 to 43 percent), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (46 to 42 percent) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (48 to 44 percent). There’s only one Democrat tested who beats Trump by more than four percentage points: former Vice President Joe Biden, who bests Trump by nine points, 51 percent to 42 percent.

Camelot Still Rules: A new Ipsos survey conducted with the University of Virginia Center for Politics shows John F. Kennedy coming out on top in a rating of modern presidents. Voters were asked to rate presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to Donald Trump on a scale of 1 (terrible) to 10 (excellent). JFK finished first with an overall rating of 6.56, with Ronald Reagan second (6.29) and Barack Obama third (6.15).

Richard Nixon finished in last place with a rating of 3.8. Lyndon Johnson came in second to last with a 4.17 rating and Trump was just slightly higher at a 4.2. Not surprisingly, Trump’s standing varied wildly by party: Republicans gave him a 7.2 rating, second only to Reagan, while Democrats put him last on the list with a 2.14 – more than a point lower than Nixon.

Black Swan or Canary? Though many recent polls have shown the Democrats’ lead in the generic congressional ballot narrowing, none have shown Republicans ahead – until now. A new poll by Politico/Morning Consult has the GOP with a one-point advantage in the generic ballot, 39 percent to 38 percent, with 23 percent undecided. The survey also showed Trump’s approval rating bumping up to 47 percent, with the same amount disapproving. Again, this is the first survey taken since March of last year in which Trump’s approval rating is as high as (or higher than) his disapproval rating.

Big Tech/Social Media Reckoning: There is lots to dig through in Edelman’s new “Trust Barometer” survey of Californians, but one of the conclusions that jumps off the page: The public has an increasingly dim view of social media. Among 15 different industries surveyed, social media was the second least-trusted industry, just above pharmaceuticals. A whopping 77 percent say social media is to blame for “fake news,” and an equal number believe social media companies should face fines for hosting, publishing, or repeating anything deemed to be “fake news.”

While Californians appear to distinguish social media from the larger tech industry, there is still broad support for reining in “big tech.” Sixty-two percent say the industry has been “under-regulated.” Eighty-seven percent say tech companies should be financially liable for data breaches, 78 percent want to increase taxes on tech companies that move manufacturing overseas or replace workers with robots. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, a majority (57 percent) of California residents say they favor breaking up tech companies that “get too big before they become monopolies.”